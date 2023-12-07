Watch: Video of online star trying battered mince pies goes viral

What is Christmas if not a time of year to overindulge and put off your weight loss plans until January.

December is also the month that heralds the eating of things you would only devour over the festive season – we’re looking at you pigs in blankets and mince pies.

Of course these Christmas treats have all now become seasonal staples and sell by the truckload at supermarkets up and down the land.

However, now thanks to a Welsh chip shop they have undergone something of a calorific makeover and are being offered up in battered form.

The fast food outlet in question, Pontnewydd Fish Bar in Cwmbran, is offering both battered pigs in blankets and mince pieces.

While battered pigs in blankets sounds sensible – a festive extension of the all year round sausage in batter, battered mince pies may well divide opinion.

Of course, if we were Scotland, where they love to immerse anything and everything in batter this sort of leftfield fast food dark arts would be commonplace.

When Welsh social media star Liam Wade rocked up to Pontnewydd Fish Bar he filmed a video of himself trying the latest in battered innovations.

Liam, who has more than half a million followers on TikTok, sat in his car and gave his verdict on the chip shop treats.

The video has proved hugely popular so far racking up more than 345,000 views on the social media platform.

READ MORE:

Watch: Hilarious video of Welsh streamer watching flag routine goes viral

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

