Watch: Was this Oasis playing live in Cardiff?

Debate has raged today as to whether Oasis were heard soundchecking at the Principality Stadium.

Various social media posts recorded the sound of the Britpop giants coming from the stadium where they will launch their hugely awaited comeback tour this Friday.

Several videos showed the band’s classic Cigarettes and Alcohol booming out from inside the venue.

One of those who posted was Oasis fan Gavin Allen, a lecturer at Cardiff University’s JOMEC building, which is situated across the road from the stadium.

Gavin walked up the gates and filmed inside, where you could hear the thunderous roar of the Mancunian legends.

However, whether it was them or a recording is still to be clarified.

Gavin, who says he’s hugely excited to see the band live next weekend, reckoned it was Oasis themselves.

“I’m pretty sure it was actually them for two reasons,” he said. “First, they played Cigarettes and Alcohol once without the vocal initially, before Liam then joined in, and secondly because it didn’t sound like the recorded version. So I suppose it could have been just Liam and some roadies but you could definitely hear the edges of Liam’s voice and the music felt more powerful than the record.

“I didn’t think my spine could still tingle at 47 but it did. And I’ve had a big stupid smile on my big stupid face ever since.”

Another hint to the possible presence of the band at the stadium four days before the first show came in the form of black sheets that had been put up so nobody could peer into the stadium.

“They also seem to have also gone to the trouble of putting black covers across the entrances to the internal seating areas,” said Gavin. “I can usually see through the gates onto the pitch from there, but everyone involved is clearly in ‘big secret’ mode.

“It’s exciting though isn’t it. This is so cool for Cardiff to have. I’m going on Saturday and I can’t wait.”

When quizzed on his X account whether it was actually Oasis in Cardiff, frontman Liam Gallagher denied he was at the stadium – in his own inimitable style:

He wrote: “I’ve been in my pool 🏊 all day doing under water 💦 farts 💨 so it’s defo a recording from rehearsals unless there’s 2 of me which I’m absolutely 1 million per cent here for well there for as well.”

To another fan the rock star answered: “It’s Monday you nutter nobody rehearses on a Monday.”

And when fan site posted a ‘live’ video: Liam replied – Mmm I’m not sure about the vocals there too aggressive he really needs to take a chill pill man he’s just so angry all the time I don’t know who he thinks he is as far as I’m concerned he’s just a bigmouth from up north”

The rumour mill keeps moving this evening with several fans having headed to the stadium when the first posts of the ‘band’ soundchecking emerged.

Fans posted the sound of another Oasis song – ‘F*cking In The Bushes’ – being played. Also one account posted a pic of Noel Gallagher’s daughter Anais outside the Oasis store in Cardiff.

With the excitement building nicely ahead of the band’s comeback shows, Oasis today posted set times for the gigs, detailing when they and support acts Richard Ashcroft and Cast will take to the stage at the Principality Stadium.

