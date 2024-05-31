Watch: Welsh boy asks Tom Hardy a question and the reply is beautiful

A clip from a Radio 1 show has gone viral on social media after it was posted on a Tom Hardy Instagram fan account.

The actor is beloved by many – and despite being famed for his roles as notorious hard men like the Krays and Charles Bronson, he is actually a sweetheart.

This is brilliantly demonstrated in the clip of him appearing on ‘What’s the naughtiest thing you’ve ever done?: Kids Ask Tom Hardy Difficult Questions’.

Hosted by Dev Griffin on Radio 1, six-year-old Jimmy from Wales asks Tom a question I would imagine he’s never been asked before – do you like goldfish more than humans?

Completely unphased by Jimmy’s rather leftfield poser, the Hollywood star pauses for a second then comes out with these profound and funny words…

“We can see ourselves in all living things so one has to care about everything and approach it with love.

“Unless it attacks you. In which case, lovingly, see it off with a big stick.”

Watch the full interview on BBC Radio 1 YouTube

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

