Culture

Watch: Welsh-themed Tenby Boxing Day Swim is a splash hit

26 Dec 2025 2 minute read
The Tenby Boxing Day Swim (Credit: Tenby Observer)

More than a thousand hardy souls braved the cold for the famous Tenby Boxing Day Swim.

And this year there was plenty of patriotism on show with a theme of All Things Welsh.

There were dragons and Nessas, Wales flags and as many daffodil hats as far as they eye could see.

Named as one of Britain’s top ten barmiest winter dips, Tenby’s famous Boxing Day Swim has been an institution in the small Pembrokeshire town for more than 50 years, since first event in 1971.

The Tenby Boxing Day Swim is organised by the Tenby Sea Swimming Association, and has snowballed over the years into one of Wales’ top festive highlights.

Revellers at the Tenby Boxing Day Swim (Credit: Tenby Observer)

Over the years, it has raised more than £300,000 for local, national and international charities and good causes. The event took the plunge for the 50th time in 2022, making a welcome return to the winter calendar after being side lined by the Covid pandemic.

Well known local actor Joshua Richards, who plays Bear Wolf in Emmerdale, started the 52nd annual Tenby Boxing Day Swim with the ceremonial ‘dropping of the rope’ to start the dash to the sea of an expected one thousand swimmers.

Every year, the swim raises money for good causes and this year supports the Tenby branch of the RNLI Branch of RNLI, Tenby Sea Cadets, Tenby’s Old Chapel Community Café and Sandy Bear Child Bereavement Charity.

