Watch: Welsh Trotters ‘Only Fools and Horses’ video goes viral

They’re the doppelgangers of Del Boy, Rodney, Uncle Albert and Boycie who have become solid gold social media stars in the last 12 months thanks to their hilarious videos.

Now another of their vids has gone viral thanks to the clip of the dai-mond geezers performing the theme tune to the long-running sitcom which starred David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst as Del Boy and Rodney.

The legendary BBC comedy might have ended some years ago, but it looks as if the programme’s main characters are still living it large in south Wales.

Last summer a video appeared on Facebook showing two blokes looking like they’d just stepped out of the much loved comedy series.

However, this wasn’t Peckham, south London, it was Bedwas, near Caerphilly – and two blokes dressed ad Del Boy and Rodders were mates Matthew Colwill (Del Boy) and James Taylor (Rodney), both from Caerphilly, who were part of a group heading to Western-super-Mare for a jolly boys outing.

On their way to the coach that would take them to the seaside, their friend Daniel Hackney took a video of the two, dressed in their outfits, crossing the road in Bedwas. The video blew up and went viral, gathering more than three million views on social media.

Realising they were onto a good thing, the pair enlisted friends Phil Lewis, an actual Uncle Albert impersonator and John Tilley, who is the spit of Boycie, to form the Welsh Trotters.

Now they’re booked up solid making appearances at weddings, anniversaries, sports clubs, charity events, pubs, clubs and parties.

Matthew said he loves performing with the Welsh Trotters because of the smiles it puts on people’s faces and the money they raise for charity.

“We have so much charity work we have done or are doing, and people are still booking us in,” he told WalesOnline. “We just want to entertain people and raise money for charities.

“It makes me feel really good, making a difference in people’s lives – whether that is through a bit of joy or raising money, that’s the main thing. And for me personally, it has changed my life. Without sounding dramatic, I’m doing more stuff over the weekends and I’m meeting new people.

“I never thought I’d be in a band, but here we are. Who knows what will happen in the future? Perhaps this time next year we’ll be millionaires!”

