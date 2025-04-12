Weekend: Contemporary art in Wales celebrated in a new exhibition

An exciting exhibition showcasing contemporary Welsh art from the Art Collection at the National Library of Wales is set to open this month.

The CYFOES: Celf Cymru Heddiw · Contemporary Welsh Art exhibition, which opens on 12 April will showcase a selection of new artworks, all created within the past decade at the Riverside Gallery, Haverfordwest

The exhibition will include oils, sculptures and mixed media works, and will include works by both young and established artists. The majority of works are by female artists.

The CYFOES exhibition will offer a glimpse into the vibrant world of contemporary art in Wales, dealing with modern influences and topics such as the Covid-19 pandemic and identity.

It will also represent the changing face of art in Wales today as bold new ideas and fresh perspectives on Welsh culture are conveyed through the works on display.

Opportunity

Exhibition highlights include Dannedd Dodi by Anya Paintsil, HorseHead by Dr Adéọlá Dewis; Blodeuwedd by Natalia Diasand Moelni Maith by Lisa Eurgain Taylor.

Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales said: “The Library is home to over 60,000 works of art, and it is essential that we share as many as possible with the public.

“Our gallery at the Riverside Library enables us to share them with audiences beyond our site in Aberystwyth. The contemporary works in this exhibition are an opportunity for us to show how we continue to collect to ensure that the collection reflects contemporary Wales.”

Vitality

Mari Elin Jones, Interpretation Officer at the National Library of Wales said: “We are glad of this opportunity to share a special selection of works of art by some of Wales’ leading contemporary artists and extremely proud to be able to share so many works by female artists.

“The aim of the exhibition is to celebrate the richness of contemporary art in Wales and its continued vitality in interpreting the world today.”

Events will be held to coincide with the exhibition, details of which will be published on the National Library of Wales’ website over the coming weeks.

Showing alongside the CYFOES exhibition is the permanent exhibition Pembrokeshire: Past and Present, focusing on the history, culture and landscape of Pembrokeshire.

Both exhibitions will run at the Riverside Gallery Haverfordwest until Saturday 11 October 2025.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

