Well-known broadcaster backs hometown in city of culture bid

Nation.Cymru Team

The Wrexham City of Culture 2029 bid has gained further momentum with the official backing of broadcaster Sian Lloyd, adding to a growing wave of public support from high-profile figures.

Sian’s career has seen her presenting national programmes, including BBC Breakfast, Crimewatch Roadshow and Panorama. A former senior correspondent for BBC National and World News, she has covered news stories across the UK and beyond, but remains a proud advocate for her hometown which she describes as having a “unique sense of belonging”.

Sian grew up in Wrexham, which she says helped shape her career as a journalist. She proudly supports the UK City of Culture 2029 bid and believes “ the bid is an opportunity to shout even wider about the place and people.”

She also adds, “The vibrant and community-led arts and cultural scene in Wrexham played a huge part in my early years.

“Winning UK City of Culture 2029 would bring more investment to develop new opportunities for grass roots cultural projects, allow more people to get involved and showcase the brilliant creative talent within the county of Wrexham on a much bigger stage.”

“Wrexham has a long history of music and culture, its landscapes have attracted artists for generations, from Turner to the contemporary street art which is great to see about the place today. I’m excited that Wrexham’s ambition as City of Culture is rooted in both tradition and community to create a legacy for local people tomorrow.”

She’s one of many figures that are publicly coming forward and backing the bid, joining footballer Lili Jones who was also recently announced as an official ambassador for Wrecsam2029.

Recently making the longlist for UK City of Culture 2029, Wrexham is more determined than ever to secure the top spot.

The win will bring in £10m from the UK Government, and can be put towards many sectors across the county, to improve facilities, create more opportunities, and encourage more people to invest in their future in Wrexham. It’s also estimated that the win could also draw in as much as £200m from additional funding.

Find out more about the Wrecam2029 bid and join the mailing list for updates here.