Welsh actor stars with real-life strikers in gripping new drama about historic dispute

Nation Cymru staff

A north Wales actor stars alongside former strikers in a new TV drama about one of Britain’s longest industrial disputes.

Emyr Gibson, who also works as a creative practitioner at Pendine Park’s Bryn Seiont Newydd care home in Caernarfon, plays factory worker Ifan Wyn in S4C’s three-part series, Y Streic Fawr (The Great Strike).

It tells the story of the bitter dispute which started at the Friction Dynamics factory at Griffiths Crossing near Caernarfon in 2001.

Several former factory workers who lived through the strike also appear in the series as extras.

Emyr remembers driving past the picket line during the dispute and tooting his horn in support but says meeting the strikers while filming the series gave him a new perspective on the events.

The Mojo Productions drama, written by Ffion Dafis and directed by Huw Chiswell, explores the impact of the dispute on families, friendships and the local community, with the first episode being shown on S4C at 9pm on Sunday, December 6.

The factory, originally opened as Ferodo in 1962, manufactured brake parts for the motoring industry.

It was acquired by American businessman Craig Smith in 1997 and later renamed as Friction Dynamics.

Workers went on strike in April 2001 in a dispute over pay cuts and worsened working conditions.

When they refused to sign new contracts after returning from an initial strike, the workers were locked out and later sacked.

An employment tribunal, held at Liverpool in October 2002, found the workers had been unfairly dismissed but no compensation was paid after the company called in receivers.

The factory is currently derelict but controversial plans to clear the site and build a data centre have recently been unveiled.

The drama draws extensively on the workers experiences and examines the impact the strike had on families, friends and the community, following the personal stories of the characters beyond the picket line.

Emyr Gibson said: “When the strike began I was living in Deiniolen and would often drive past the factory gates and see the workers standing outside.

“They would be there in all weathers and like many others I would toot the car horn in support but I didn’t really know what the dispute was about.

“In Y Streic Fawr I play Ifan Wyn, one of the factory workers and who is on the picket line and it explores the friction between the strikers and other workers who are not involved in the dispute as well as the struggles faced by Ifan and his wife Sheila, played by Catrin Powell, at home.

“There were more than 100 people involved in the dispute at the start and 86 of them were part of an industrial tribunal held at Liverpool and it was impossible to feature all of the workers so Ifan, and Sheila, are based on a number of people really,” said Emyr.

Filming took place in the Caernarfon area earlier this year and Emyr took time out from his work at Bryn Seiont Newydd which cares for people living with dementia.

“I’m really grateful to be allowed the time to do what I love which is acting.

“But I also love working with the residents at Bryn Seiont Newydd. They are living with dementia of course but they all have their memories and I enjoy getting to know them and talk to them about their lives and families. And on top of that we have some great singing sessions.”

Bryn Seiont Newydd manager Sandra Evans said: “Emyr is incredibly talented and brings so much joy to our residents through his work as a creative practitioner, whether that’s through music, singing or simply taking the time to chat with them.

“The story of the Friction Dynamics strike was particularly meaningful for many of our residents because they are from Caernarfon and remember the impact the dispute had on their families and the wider community.”

Several former Friction Dynamics employees were involved in the preparation of the story line and took part in a script-reading session with the actors. Many more were invited to appear as supporting cast members in the series.

“It was humbling to meet with them in the read-through and to hear of their experiences,” said Emyr, “and it was great to see them turn up for the filming of a scene when they decide to end the strike.”

The cast of Y Streic Fawr includes Rhodri Trefor as Tom Jones – better known in the Caernarfon area as Tommy Union.

He had a personal connection with the striking workers having worked at Ferodo and served as a shop steward before becoming a full-time officer for the Transport and General Workers’ Union in North Wales.

Gruffudd Glyn plays Gerald Parry, one of the workers main spokesmen during the strike, while Rhys ap Trefor portrays John Davis, the worker whose situation was chosen to represent the workers at the employment tribunal.

Producer Llyr Morus was brought up in Caeathro near Caernarfon and knew some of the people who worked at the Ferodo factory.

He said: “Having the opportunity to tell this story, and being entrusted by the former employees to do so through Mojo Productions, is a real privilege.

“The sacrifice made by those 86 men and women twenty-five years ago was immense.

“Their courage and determination helped bring about change, securing better working conditions for future generations of workers. For that, they deserve our deepest gratitude.

“Preserving and sharing this history is vital, not only to honour their struggle but also to educate those who come after us. As the saying goes: ‘Us today, you tomorrow.’

“Even now, the effects of the strike can still be felt across Caernarfon, where friendships, families and communities were divided.

“It is essential that this story is told honestly and fairly, while capturing the humour of the Cofi and the resilience and passion that define the people of Caernarfon.”

The series has received support from the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

The first episode of Y Streic Fawr will be broadcast on S4C at 9pm on Sunday, December 6, with each episode available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer from the same date.