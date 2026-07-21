Welsh actress praised for striking performance in new instalment of crime drama

Amelia Jones

Swansea-born actress Eve Myles has been praised for her performance in the new series of a gripping crime drama that aired last night (20 July).

The actress, best known for her roles in Keeping Faith and The Guest, leads the cast in the latest series of The Crow Girl, which returned to Channel 5 last night.

Following the release of the first episode, fans have been quick to highlight the grit and believability Myles brings to her role as a detective.

The actress has previously spoken about how she prepared for the part by consulting real detectives and studying police interview techniques to make her portrayal as authentic as possible.

The Crow Girl is based on the internationally bestselling Crow Girl trilogy by Swedish authors Jerker Eriksson and Håkan Axlander Sundquist, who write under the pseudonym Erik Axl Sund.

The series initially premiered on Paramount Plus last year and stars Myles as DCI Jeanette Kilburn alongside Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly as Dr Sophia Craven.

The acclaimed crime drama follows DCI Kilburn as she investigates the murders of young asylum seekers, becoming increasingly drawn into a complex and disturbing case.

Myles’ character is a determined and experienced detective who finds herself at the centre of an investigation filled with dark secrets and shocking revelations.

As Jeanette attempts to uncover the truth behind the killings, she must also navigate challenges in her personal life, adding another layer of complexity to the character.

Following the latest episode, viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on Myles’ performance, with many expressing their admiration for the Welsh actress.

One commenter said: “I love anything with Eve Myles in she’s fantastic actor.”

Another added: “The first episode… oh my GOD. Show of the year for real.”

The reaction from viewers comes as Myles’ co-star Katherine Kelly has also spoken highly of the actress and her commitment to the demanding role.

Speaking about her co-star on This Morning, Kelly praised Myles’ work ethic and revealed the lengths she went to while filming the series.

She said: “She’s the best number 1, the hours, and over winter, in Britain you know it’s a gruelling old shoot. The nature of it is gruelling.

“She’s got three children at home. She goes back to them every night, two hour journeys. One day she was stuck on a bridge, getting from Wales to Bristol for about six hours, trying to get to work.

Despite the challenges, Kelly said Myles remained professional and positive throughout the production, describing her as someone who brings ‘joy’ to the set.

She added: “She’s so professional, she’s so on it. But such joy. I absolutely love the bones of her.”

The opening three episodes will subsequently broadcast back-to-back this week, while the remaining three will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

You can watch the new series here.

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