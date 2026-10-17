Welsh actress set to bring critically acclaimed one-woman show to Cardiff

Amelia Jones

A Welsh actress is set to bring her one-woman show to Cardiff for a special performance exploring the realities of new motherhood and postnatal mental illness.

Kimberly Nixon, best known for her role as Josie Jones in Channel 4 comedy-drama Fresh Meat, will perform her show Baby Brain at the National Museum Cardiff on Saturday, January 16, 2027.

The event is being held in support of podcast Neurodivergent Birth (ND Birth), an organisation working to raise awareness of postpartum psychosis and support those affected by the condition.

Written by Nixon and inspired by her own experience of postnatal mental illness, Baby Brain is a dark comedy-drama centred on Cass, a new mother experiencing a mental health crisis.

As Cass struggles to understand what is happening to her, she turns to stand-up comedy to make sense of her experiences.

The production explores the challenges of early motherhood, alongside themes of identity, trauma and postpartum psychosis. Using dark humour to approach a difficult subject, the show aims to open up conversations about maternal mental health and the experiences that can sometimes remain hidden behind expectations of new parenthood.

The play won its first Edinburgh Fringe award during its run at the Assembly Festival in August 2026.

Nixon has built a successful career across television, film and theatre. Alongside her role in Fresh Meat, the Bridgend-born actress has appeared in productions including Cranford and the film Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.

Her work on Baby Brain brings a personal perspective to a subject that can be difficult for families to discuss.

The Cardiff performance will include more than the show itself. The evening will begin with an introduction from the ND Birth team, followed by a short presentation raising awareness of postpartum psychosis.

Audience members will also have the opportunity to hear Nixon and the team discuss the creation of the production.

The event offers an opportunity to experience the show while supporting efforts to improve understanding of postpartum psychosis and its impact on women and their families.

The performance takes place at the National Museum Cardiff on Saturday, January 16, 2027.

Tickets and further information are available through ND Birth at NDBirth.com/workshops.

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