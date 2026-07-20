Welsh actress takes viewers behind the scenes of Wales’ most iconic filming locations

Amelia Jones

A Welsh comedian and actress is to present a new television series exploring the Welsh locations that have featured in some of Britain’s biggest film and TV productions.

‘Cymru on Camera’ will take viewers behind the scenes of some of the country’s most recognisable filming locations, uncovering the stories behind the productions while celebrating Wales’ growing reputation as a destination for the screen industry.

Presented by Fresh Meat’s Kimberley Nixon, the series which will be broadcast on YouTube, sees the Welsh actress travel to filming locations across the country to discover how Welsh landscapes, castles and historic buildings have helped bring stories to life on screen.

Nixon is one of Wales’ best-known acting talents, having appeared in hit series including Fresh Meat, Cranford and Hebburn, as well as films such as Wild Child and Black Death. Born in Bristol and raised in Pontypridd, she has become a familiar face on British television and remains a passionate advocate for the Welsh creative industries.

The first episode takes viewers to Dyffryn Gardens in the Vale of Glamorgan, where Nixon explores the estate’s striking Pompeian Garden, which was used in the recent production of The Other Bennet Sister.

The National Trust property has appeared in numerous productions over the years, most famously standing in for the gardens of the Palace of Versailles in Doctor Who, while its Pompeian Garden has also featured as the mysterious “Heaven” in later episodes of the BBC sci-fi series. Dyffryn has also been used in Torchwood, and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

During the programme, Nixon uncovers how the meticulously restored Edwardian gardens have become a favourite with location scouts thanks to their grand architecture, formal planting and timeless appearance, which allows them to double for everything from 18th-century France to fictional worlds.

The programme examines why the country’s architecture, countryside and production expertise continue to attract major television projects, while offering viewers a glimpse behind the cameras at the work involved in transforming Welsh landmarks into period settings.

Throughout the series, she will visit a range of filming locations across Wales to reveal how the nation’s castles, stately homes, coastlines and landscapes have become the backdrop for some of television’s biggest productions.

As Wales continues to attract major international film and television projects, Cymru on Camera aims to showcase not only the locations themselves but also the people and expertise that have helped establish the country as one of the UK’s leading production hubs.

You can watch the first episode on YouTube here.

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