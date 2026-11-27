Nation Cymru staff

With only two months until the UK’s annual celebration of independent venues and live music kicks off, Independent Venue Week has announced the names of their Artist Ambassadors for Wales and Scotland.

Returning on Monday 25 January, Melin Melyn and Swim School are the official Artist Ambassadors for Wales and Scotland for kicks off on Monday 25th January, Independent Venue Week (IVW).

As previously announced, The K’s are IVW2027’s overall Artist Ambassadors, and all will play at least one exclusive show during the week.

Welsh band, Melin Melyn are a band who continue to defy genre boundaries. Vaulting between surf-rock, country, prog and psychedelia over a series of well-received EPs, the six-piece released their high-concept debut album, Mill On The Hill, in 2025.

Transporting listeners to the utopian ‘Melin Village’ – a Seussian world where townsfolk “bask in the beauty of song” – this saw the band members assume the role of millers, working at a titular mill on the hill that is powered by the music they create.

Taking this vision to the road, the band subsequently performed at venues and festivals across the UK and Europe, including a sold out night at Cardiff’s Tramshed and acclaimed appearances at both Glastonbury and Green Man.

Reaching number 12 in the UK Independent Album Charts, Mill On The Hill was later nominated for the Welsh Music Prize and issued in a deluxe edition featuring guest millers such as Gruff Rhys, Don Leisure and Rozi Plain.

2027 is set to see the band release new music.

Melin Melyn said: “What an honour to be asked to be the Welsh Ambassadors for Independent Venue Week. Melin Melyn wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for the wonderful independent venues across Wales that we’ve had the privilege to play at.

“It is imperative that we do everything possible to support these essential spaces, for the sake of the future of live music in Wales.”

Meanwhile, Swim School have already confirmed to perform three Scottish dates at:

28 Jan – Hidden, Dundee

29 Jan – The Tolbooth, Stirling

30 Jan – MacArts, Galashiels

Building their reputation through more than five years of constant live touring, Swim School released their self-titled debut album in October 2025 – reaching No. 4 in the Official Scottish Albums Chart as well as a deserved shortlisting for the Scottish Album of the Year Award.

Graduating to some stellar support slots in 2026, including a month of shows with Suede across Europe and opening for Biffy Clyro at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showgrounds, the band also played Bearded Theory and Kendal Calling.

Following IVW27, Swim School will release their highly-anticipated (prelude) EP on LAB Records. Scheduled for April 2027, this new material is produced by and features Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite – representing a meeting of two generations of Scottish guitar music, and offering a clear signal of where this most special of bands is heading next.

Swim School said: “We’re incredibly proud to be Independent Venue Week Ambassadors for Scotland 2027. Independent venues are the beating heart of our music scene – they give emerging artists a platform, create opportunities, bring communities together and provide the foundations for the next generation of musicians.

“Without these spaces, so much of Scotland’s musical talent would never get the chance to be heard. We’re honoured to help champion, celebrate and protect them.”

Around 240 authentic independent venues across the UK are anticipated to participate in IVW27, ranging from intimate community spaces like The Living Room in Cleethorpes or Cwtch Coffee in Pembroke Dock right through to established larger-capacity rooms such as London’s Union Chapel and Woolwich Works, New Century Manchester, Cardiff’s Tramshed, Forum Digbeth, Cambridge Junction, Epic Studios in Norwich and The Boiler Shop and Digital in Newcastle.

Together, this national network of independently-run venues will host hundreds of live shows and events of every possible genre – encouraging music lovers to go for a great night out, discover new artists and support culture across the UK.

Already confirmed for 2027 is an exclusive IVW co-headline tour from BRITs Critics’ Choice Award winners James Bay & Jack Garratt which stops at six independent venues in Bournemouth, London, Leeds, Clitheroe, Lincoln and Liverpool, as well as five-date IVW27 tours from Witch Fever, Heartworms and Fletchr Fletchr.

James Bay & Jack Garratt

25th Jan – The Old Fire Station, Bournemouth [Tickets]

26th Jan – Union Chapel, London [Tickets]

28th Jan – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds [Tickets]

29th Jan – The Grand, Clitheroe [Tickets]

30th Jan – The Drill, Lincoln [Tickets]

31st Jan – Jacaranda Baltic, Liverpool [Tickets]

Witch Fever

25th Jan – Future Yard CIC, Birkenhead [Tickets]

26th Jan – Parish, Huddersfield [Tickets]

27th Jan – The Black Prince, Northampton [Tickets]

29th Jan – Where Else?, Margate [Tickets]

30th Jan – Signature Brew, Haggerston (Queer Punk All Dayer 4) [Tickets]

Heartworms

26th Jan – Future Yard CIC, Birkenhead [Tickets]

27th Jan – Arts Centre, Norwich [Tickets]

29th Jan – Papillon, Southampton [Tickets]

30th Jan – Trades Club, Hebden Bridge [Tickets]

31st Jan – Esquires, Bedford [Tickets]

Fletchr Fletchr

25th Jan – Independent, Sunderland [Tickets]

26th Jan – Grayston Unity, Halifax [Tickets]

27th Jan – The Castle, Luton [Tickets]

30th Jan – The Croft, Bristol [Tickets]

31st Jan – Heartbreakers, Southampton [Tickets]

Some of the other brilliant artists performing during the week include Dry Cleaning, Fat Dog, Pigeon, Opus Kink, Bathing Suits, 1000 Rabbits, Kanadia, Ceebo, Horse Feathers, Rachel Sermanni, Ed Harcourt, TV Priest, Courtney Hadwin, Phil Hartnoll (Orbital), Mikaela Davis, Don Letts, Do Nothing, Girl Group, Aynsley Lister, Gans, BC Camplight, Alasdair Roberts & Fredrik Rasten, Tooth, Shaking Hand, Charlie Musselwhite & Kirk Fletcher, Congo Natty & General Levy, The Bug Club, Fyfe Dangerfield, Sandhouse, The Xcerts, P.P. Arnold, Nubian Twist, Fight From Within, Mother’s Cake, The Cheap Thrills, Seamus Fogarty and Smoove & Turrell.

Alongside music gigs, venues are also hosting one-day music festivals, film screenings, quizzes, comedy evenings and theatre.Full details of all participating venues and shows are being regularly updated on the IVW website, while artists looking to book shows and tours can find more information here.