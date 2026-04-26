Welsh and Irish collaboration transforms centuries-old musical labyrinth

A Welsh harpist is helping reimagine a complex baroque masterpiece in her latest single.

Harpist Catrin Finch and Irish fiddle player Aoife Ní Bhriain shared their latest single on Friday, 24 April.

The track is called ‘Caerdroea an Ceol’; ‘ ‘Caerdroea’ means ‘labyrinth or maze ‘ in Welsh and ‘Ceol’ is ‘music’ in Irish.

Caerdroea an Ceol is their own take on the first movement from ‘The Harmonic Labyrinth’ by the brilliant Italian baroque composer and violin virtuoso Pietro Locatelli (1695–1764), often referred to as ‘Paganini of the 18th century’.

Locatelli is best known for his challenging caprices that have significantly influenced technical performance standards for the violin. ‘The Harmonic Labyrinth’ – from which this track is drawn – is no exception.

Catrin said:”It’s such a joy to take an incredible old piece of music like this one, and use it as inspiration to create something new and put your own stamp on it. This constant evolution of music, is what keeps old scores like this alive.”

The duo have also revealed that they are just putting the finishing touches to their second album which is due for release in February 2027, following up on the huge success of their 2023 debut album Double You.

The single will be available on all digital platforms from Friday, 24 April.

For more information about the release and tour dates as they are announced, visit catrinfinch.com to subscribe to her e-list and follow Catrin Finch and Aoife Ní Bhriain on their social media platforms.