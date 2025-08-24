Welsh and Irish youth showcase power of cultural, linguistic and musical connections

Members of Welsh youth organisation Urdd Gobaith Cymru and Irish youth project TG Lurgan have joined forces again to break down language barriers and continue building relationships between both communities.

Approximately 400 young people from TG Lurgan and 31 from the Urdd attended a Féile (festival) in Coláiste Lurgan this week.

The Féile provided an opportunity for the young people to perform popular songs in Welsh and Irish, as well as original songs. The finale featured performances by professional bands with previous TG Lurgan members.

Collaboration

The collaborative phenomenon between TG Lurgan and the Urdd began during Covid-19 and has since amassed millions of views across video and music streaming services.

The groups have now added to their record by performing Fleetwood Mac’s hit song Dreams in a mix of both the Irish and Welsh languages at a live concert on Friday evening.

At the core of the musical collaboration is a shared vision of showcasing minority languages as living and breathing entities, ensuring that young people are given the confidence to use Welsh and Irish in everyday life.

Harnessing the creative outputs of this collaboration also brings this vision to a global audience, a core objective of the second iteration of the Ireland-Wales Shared Statement signed in July by Tánaiste Simon Harris and First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan.

Speaking about the project, First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “Our Ireland-Wales Shared Statement has helped develop strong collaboration between Wales and Ireland, including in promoting and protecting our Celtic languages.

“One of the many things we have in common is how music is central to our national identities, so it’s wonderful to see young people from both nations coming together through the power of song. This is a vibrant example of the connection between our young people and languages and I’m sure the latest collaboration will be another huge success. Da iawn pawb.”

‘Deep cultural ties’

Speaking about the musical collaboration, Mícheál Ó Foighil, Director of TG Lurgan said: “The Lurgan Urdd project is of significant importance to us and we are delighted to continue to strengthen our partnership.

“This project is a symbol of the deep cultural ties between our two countries. It shows how we can learn from each other and emphasises the strength and increasing relevance of our languages, breaking down language barriers in an ever changing physical and online world.

“This latest event not only demonstrates the talent of young people from Lurgan and Wales, but also the deep affection they hold for their native culture and arts.”

In January 2021, members of the Urdd and TG Lurgan came together to create the first-ever music video in both Welsh and Irish languages, ‘Golau’n Dallu / Dallta as na Solise; an adaption of the song ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd. Within a month of its release, the video had surpassed 100,000 views. To date, they have collaborated on eight co-productions.

Ceren Roberts, Director of International Projects at Urdd Gobaith Cymru: “In Wales, Cymraeg, the Welsh Language, belongs to everyone, and as a national youth organisation our mission is to introduce the language in a contemporary way, and empower new speakers.

“The Urdd’s International projects promote cultural exchange and understanding while highlighting the importance of protecting minority languages. We know how important the Irish language is to the people of Ireland, so to continue this project is hugely exciting for us.”

Urdd members visited Connemara between 19 and 23 August 2025 for the latest project instalment, with the headline outdoor concert having taken place on Friday, August 22 at Coláiste Lurgan.

