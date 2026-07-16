Welsh armed forces veterans set to release new album exploring mental health

Nation.Cymru staff

A new album of original songs written by Welsh armed forces veterans and their family members is set to launch at a special event this autumn.

A Space in the Woods was developed over a two-year period, with participants from North, South and West Wales coming together in weekly songwriting groups to explore their lives through music. Produced by Welsh arts charity Re-Live, none of the participants had written songs before joining the project.

Those taking part include Chris, an army veteran who runs veterans’ support hub Caffi Naffi in Connah’s Quay. Chris writes and performs Black Dog, a deeply personal song about depression and resilience.

“The songs on this album show we are more than just boots and a beret,” says Chris. “I never thought I’d write a song, but now I have something my family can hear that says what I can’t always put into words.”

Sense of belonging

Also taking part is Sam, a community member and former volunteer at Caffi Naffi, who wrote and performs the title track, A Space in the Woods. Sam wrote the song for a woman veteran she met through the project. The song reflects on the importance of belonging, offering hope to veterans who may feel disconnected after leaving the services.

“This project has been one of the best things I’ve ever done,” adds Sam, who had never sung live until getting involved in the project.

“If a song you’ve written can help someone else, and make everyone feel good, that’s amazing.”

“Music is now back in my life, and this helps me feel like I’ve got an anchor – something to hold on to,” says Carole, a veteran involved in co-creating the album. “When I started in this group, I was a shell of myself. Now I’m totally different.”

Karin Diamond, Artistic Director of Re-Live, said:”What excites me most about A Space in the Woods is that these are people in our communities sharing their lives through great songs. I think audiences will connect with them because they speak to experiences many of us recognise in our own lives – resilience, loss, hope and the wisdom that can come through difficult times. They remind us that we are not alone.

“I believe great music should be accessible to everyone — not only as listeners, but as creators. A Space in the Woods reminds us that when people come together to share their stories through music, they create more than songs. They create communities that are alive with possibility.”

Collaboration

The songs were developed collaboratively with Re-Live arts practitioners, including professional composers, singer-songwriters and musicians such as renowned music director and broadcaster James Sills.

The album was recorded professionally in studios across Wales and Liverpool, including Tŷ Cerdd in Cardiff, Kempston Street Studios in Liverpool and Rhyndaston Villa Studio in Pembrokeshire, before being mastered by BAFTA award-winning sound engineer Dai Shell.

The album moves between intimate acoustic songs, rich vocal harmonies, sweeping strings, folk influences, driving rock and moments of quiet reflection, with many of the instruments being performed by participants.

The album will be launched at a special public listening event at Llanover Hall Arts Centre, Cardiff on 14 October 2026.

The event will invite audiences to experience A Space in the Woods in full, accompanied by images and film from the two-year creative journey that brought the album to life. The event will bring together veterans, family members, community participants, musicians and music practitioners from across Wales who co-created the songs.

Following the listening experience, there will be a conversation with the album’s co-creators about making the album and the role of music in supporting our health and wellbeing.

Tickets go on sale today at Eventbrite.

Pre-sales of the album will be available via the Re-Live website from 30th July 2026.

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