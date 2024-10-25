Welsh artist seeks to revive ancient traditions of Nos Calan Gaeaf

In the lead-up to Halloween, Welsh singer, actor, writer and comedian Carys Eleri has shared a new single, with a soon-to-be-released documentary titled “Nos Calan Gaeaf” – a call for people to reconnect with Wales’ ancient traditions

Produced by Branwen Munn, Nos Calan Gaeaf aims to shine a spotlight on ancient Welsh traditions which have been overshadowed by modern Halloween and American Horror.

Featuring local choirs and personal connections, the song highlights the festival’s spiritual roots and ancestral customs, exploring the deeper meaning of Nos Calan Gaeaf.

Video

Nos Calan Gaeaf will be available on all digital platforms, with a special video to accompany the track on YouTube from today.

In addition to the new song, Carys will also present a special documentary, ‘Nos Calan Gaeaf: The Welsh Halloween’ on BBC Radio Wales (available on BBC Sounds) on October 31, taking listeners on a timely, spooky journey through St Fagan’s Museum at night before delving into the rich story of Calan Gaeaf traditions.

Carys hopes to inspire people to see the festival in a different light, as an opportunity to deepen their love and connection to their roots.

On releasing the song and documentary Carys Eleri said: “Through the song and documentary, I’m hoping people will discover there’s so much more to this night than sweets and dressing up—there’s equal amounts of pageantry to Calan Gaeaf, just with less of a sugar rush and a lot more depth!

“The original meaning of Calan Gaeaf was to mark the end of summer and the harvest, preparing for the start of winter, with various customs and rituals reflecting the deep connection between people and the natural and spiritual worlds.

“These customs included lighting bonfires to ward off spirits and dressing as giants and ghosts to confuse the otherworld, while also remembering and honouring the dead and our ancestors through special prayers and ceremonies, celebrating the generations that came before us.

“With the belief that the veil between the living and the dead is at its thinnest on this magical night, the song calls on the spirits to join us in love and warmth.”

Welsh lens

Carys Eleri, known for her emotional and multi-layered music, has spent years celebrating Calan Gaeaf as a festival of spiritual depth, in contrast to how many people celebrate it today through the lens of Hollywood horror and Halloween.

During her research for the documentary on the same theme, and her training as a neo-pagan Druid under the Chief Druid of the Anglesey Druid Order, Kristoffer Hughes, she was inspired to write the song.

The song also features the voices of Côr Meibion Mynydd Mawr, a male voice choir that has played a prominent role in Carys and her family’s life for years.

Additionally, pupils from Ysgol Gynradd Llannon – the primary school where Carys’s mother, Meryl, taught for over 30 years and where Carys and her sister Nia attended – perform on the track.

Côr Seingar can also be heard on the track, with its members consisting of close friends of Carys and her family, led by the music teacher from her former school.

Amanda Owen, a cellist, and cousin of Carys’s late father David, plays the cello, adding a deep personal and familial connection to the song, reflecting the rooted spirit of Calan Gaeaf itself.

Ancestral

Carys Eleri, who is also a Member of the Anglesey Druid Order said: “It was important for me to include friends and loved ones on the track, as well as a wide range of ages, because this time of year is relevant to everyone – not just children playing ‘trick or treat!’

“It’s a time to come together and remember those who shaped our lives, our past, and our future. The spirits of our ancestors are here to be honoured without fear, and it’s a really comforting time.

“Many countries continue to celebrate this special period in a spiritual way, honouring their ancestors and loved ones, but unfortunately, we’ve lost many of these traditions, Calan Gaeaf.”

Carys will perform the song at the Other Voices Festival on Nos Calan Gaeaf itself (October 31) and will also hold a discussion with Druids from Ireland and lead a Samhain and Nos Calan Gaeaf ceremony at Theatr Mwldan.

Samhain, an ancient Celtic festival which marks the end of Summer and Harvest, preparing for the first day in Winter, is also celebrated on October 31st. By combining the traditions of Nos Calan Gaeaf and Samhain, Carys hopes to reconnect people with the deeper, more meaningful aspects of this special time of year.

“Something special”

Branwen Munn, who produced and co-wrote the song with Carys said: “It’s been a joy to collaborate with Carys again, she always brings such vision to our musical adventures.

“Exploring the spiritual significance of Halloween/Calan Gaeaf and developing her beautiful song has led us to something special.

“It’s such a privilege to be able to work with three different choirs of all ages, as well as some wonderful musicians, and I’m really excited for everyone to hear what we’ve all created.”

Carys added: “With the song, the events, and the documentary all coming together on the same day, my hope is that it will inspire people to better understand the original meaning.

“I also hope it encourages people to appreciate how our culture has changed over time, using this special time as an opportunity to reconnect with our heritage, while still enjoying the more modern traditions that are part of it today.”

Listen on Spotify.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

