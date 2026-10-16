Welsh artist tells family’s story of Aberfan disaster in new graphic novel

Amelia Jones

A new graphic novel exploring the Aberfan disaster through the experiences of one family is set to bring a personal perspective to one of the darkest days in Welsh history.

Aberfan: A Family Story, by Welsh artist and illustrator Jack Lewis, reflects on the disaster of October 21, 1966, when a colliery spoil tip collapsed and sent a torrent of slurry down the hillside into the village of Aberfan, near Merthyr Tydfil.

The disaster claimed the lives of 144 people, including 116 children, many of whom were beginning their school day at Pantglas Junior School when the slurry engulfed the building.

The book focuses on the experiences of Lewis’s own family members, who lived through the tragedy, while also examining the lasting impact on the wider community.

Lewis, who is from Merthyr Tydfil, is a Welsh-speaking artist whose work explores Welsh language, history, culture, people and mythology.

A recent graduate of Kingston School of Art in London, he has also exhibited his work at Cynon Valley Museum in Aberdare as part of the Valleys Re-told project with Amgueddfa Cymru.

The graphic novel uses visual storytelling to explore the human consequences of the disaster, offering a family perspective on an event that continues to shape the memory and identity of the community.

An event celebrating the book will bring together discussion, reflection and remembrance, with a special panel discussion chaired by Welsh writer and broadcaster Jon Gower.

The two-hour event will explore the story behind Aberfan: A Family Story and the wider significance of the disaster, providing an opportunity to reflect on the experiences of those affected and how their stories are remembered across generations.

You can book your place at the event here or buy the book here.

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