Welsh artist wins prestigious indie music award

Welsh musician, Popeth, has won a prestigious award at London’s AIM Awards 2025 – the Brit Awards of the independent music scene

Popeth, the pop music project fronted by composer and producer Ynyr Roberts, won the award for Most Played New Independent Artist at the prestigious AIM Awards at the Roundhouse, London, on Tuesday 23 September.

Often described as the ‘Brit Awards’ for independent labels and artists, the AIM Awards celebrate innovation and talent in the indie music scene.

Ynyr said: “Receiving the nomination for the AIM Award meant so much at this early stage of Popeth’s journey. To have the credit of winning the award afterwards is absolutely incredible!

“I hope the attention from this win will create opportunities for more collaboration and exciting new music in the future.”

Emerging artists champion

The musician who is signed to Welsh independent label Côsh Records said previously: “Popeth is a project with an emphasis on collaboration to create Welsh pop music for the world!” said Ynyr. “It’s a progressive and inclusive project that creates bright, upbeat club/dance tracks within an exciting and thriving music scene here in Wales.

Ywain Gwynedd of Côsh Records added: “Popeth is an artist that produces catchy pop melodies.

“Most songs have also given emerging artists opportunities to feature on the tracks and use the tracks as a springboard to launch their own careers as solo artists.

“This ethos of collaboration and showcasing such amazing — and sometimes unheard — voices is what makes Popeth such an exciting act to follow. We’re looking forward to seeing what Popeth does next!”

Celebration

Gee Davy, CEO of AIM, commented: “As we celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Independent Music Awards, I’m inspired by the extraordinary creativity flowing from the UK’s independent music community.

“Every year, our sector delivers music that speaks to hearts, minds and dancing feet – and this year’s nominees are no exception. Our panel of tastemakers has curated a spectacular selection from the vast array of submissions. This is only a glimpse of the immense talent and variety within the scene, but showcases the fearless artistry that defines this community.”

Davy added: “Independence in music means freedom to create, innovate and build careers and businesses on our own terms. The independent sector is where culture meets commercial success, and our 2025 nominees perfectly embody that intersection. I look forward to celebrating their achievements at what promises to be a truly special edition of the Awards.”

The Awards is organised by the Association of Independent Music (AIM), the industry body which exclusively represents and champions the UK’s independent music community. AIM thanks its partners and sponsors who help to make The Independent Music Awards possible: BBC Introducing, Merlin, PPL, Amazon Music and VEVO.

Listen to more from Popeth on Spotify and all streaming platforms.