Welsh artist wins Youth Music Award

Rightkeysonly, an emerging Welsh EDM artist, has been named the winner of the Rising Star Award (Industry) at the annual Youth Music Awards 2025.

Rightkeysonly received the award at the event, held at Troxy, London, for bringing experimental beats and heavy baselines to the music sector of Wales.

Keys is also a PhD student and founder of Amplifying Accessibility, a project supporting Disabled music industry workers and non-Disabled individuals to confidently engage in accessible practices.

Discussing her award win, Rightkeysonly says: “Looking at the judging panel, they are immense people who are doing incredible things and it’s reassuring to know that they think I’m doing the right thing.”

Celebration

Now in its 6th year, the awards celebrate the trailblazing entrepreneurs, grassroots projects and young leaders shaping the scene.

Winners were chosen by an esteemed panel of industry experts, including Pass Out singer Tinie Tempah, DJ duo BICEP, MOBO Award-winning ALT BLK ERA, and radio presenters Jess Iszatt and Jodie Bryant.

Alongside the awards, Youth Music is calling on the industry to Rescue the Roots. With 41% of vital grassroots projects at risk of closure, the campaign aims to raise £1 million to protect the youth music scene – with every pound matched by Youth Music.

Each of the 12 awards were sponsored by some of the UK’s most prolific music, fashion and culture brands, including NOTION, Levi’s, Marshall Amplification, Wingstop, PRS for Music and Pirate.

“Shaping the future of music”

Youth Music CEO, Matt Griffiths, said: “The Youth Music Awards is always a powerful reminder of what happens when young people are given the chance to create.

“The artists and leaders we celebrate tonight are shaping the future of music at its roots.

“At a time when grassroots projects face a major funding crisis, showcasing their impact has never been more vital.

“The energy, talent and ambition in this room are proof of why these spaces matter. I’d like to extend a huge congratulations to all of tonight’s winners and the incredible artists who were shortlisted.”

Next year will see the awards move out of London for the first time to the north west of England, where Youth Music has invested over £1.1million in 23 different grassroots music projects over the past year, supporting over 6,000 young people.

For a full list of winners see notes to editors, and for more information head to https://youthmusic.org.uk/awards