Welsh artist’s Bob Dylan sketch heads to prestigious exhibition

A Welsh artist’s sketch of Bob Dylan performing at his arena show in Swansea is set to be exhibited in London.

Oscar Arnold, better known as Studio Arno, submitted the artwork ‘Bob Dylan on Scraps’ to The Gallery at Green & Stone, Chelsea.

It was accepted into their 4th edition of the exhibition ‘Works on Paper’, running from Monday 19 January until Friday 20 February 2026.

The Dylan artwork, comprising the pen sketch and a short piece of Oscar’s writing, is one of 200 total artworks included in the exhibition.

The gallery said: “There is something uniquely revealing about working with paper. Unmediated by grand gesture or theatrical scale, they convey the artist’s hand and intention with a clarity that is often lost elsewhere. It is precisely in this intimate arena that Green & Stone’s latest exhibition, Works on Paper, makes its mark.”

Works on Paper is one of two annual open calls for artists’ work held at Green & Stone, a specialist arts supply store trading since 1927.

The Gallery, attached to the shop, held its first exhibition in 2018 and also offers four commission-based exhibitions a year, “orientated towards emerging artists with incredible talent and potential”.

All pieces in the exhibition are available to purchase, with Dylan on Scraps priced at £395. Oscar added: “There’s a collection of work [at the exhibition] that is rather brilliant, beautiful and great.”

Oscar is a multidisciplinary artist based in Swansea where they create and present their artwork. As well as fine art, they also work in graphic design creating logos, packaging, and spaces for businesses, including working on various S4C sets.

Studio Arno has previously exhibited at Moma Machynlleth, Swansea’s Glynn Vivian gallery, and is currently showing works in ‘The People’s Choice’ at Albany Gallery, Cardiff. They also hosted a one-day solo exhibition ‘An Unstill Life’ in December 2025. For more information on Works on Paper, visit Green & Stone’s site here. More of Studio Arno’s work can be found here.