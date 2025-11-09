Welsh artists donate work to support cancer charity

Welsh artists have come out in force to donate some of their latest works as part of an upcoming auction in aid of one of Wales’ leading cancer support charities.

Maggie’s, which is based in the grounds of Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, is holding an Art Auction on Wednesday 12th November from 6pm to 8pm to raise vital funds for the service it provides supporting people with cancer and their family and friends.

Many local artists have donated work to support the auction including Harry Holland who’s widely regarded as one of the UK’s finest figurative artists; Laura Thomas who is an established woven textile artist; Scott Euden who’s a professional artist primarily working with private commissions; Faye Sheel a local Linocut relief printmaker; Sue Sheilds a local illustrator; Selina Chan who aims to celebrate cancer survivors and raise awareness through her pottery, plus many more artists.

Rachael Davies, Fundraising Manager at Maggie’s said: “We’re really excited to be putting on this art auction to raise money for our centre here in south east Wales and we’re incredibly grateful to all of the artists and businesses who’ve donated work to us.

“We have over 100 items up for auction including paintings, sketches, photos, ceramics and more.

“Every penny from the sale of the auction lots will be used to support people with cancer, and their loved ones, in our local community.

“People can view and bid on the lots on our online auction page in advance or come to the centre on the night of 12th November from 6pm to view the pieces as they’ll all be on display in Maggie’s.

“We really do have something for every taste and budget with some items starting at just £5. Everyone is welcome.”

The Maggie’s team has asked people to let them know if they’ll be joining them on the night by registering here at the event’s Eventbrite page here.

The auction takes place at Maggie’s at The Chris McGuigan Building, Velindre Road, Whitchurch, Cardiff CF14 2TQ

The auction lots are online now with more being added every day which you can view here.

Maggie’s supported people with cancer as well as family and friends in south east Wales more than 8500 times in 2024.

The charity has 30 years of experience and expertise providing free cancer support and information in centres across the UK. Built in the grounds of NHS cancer hospitals, the centres are warm and welcoming and are run by expert staff, who help people live well with cancer.

Find out more about Maggie’s and how you can support the centre here.