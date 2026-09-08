Welsh arts centre announces autumn season of opera, dance and film

Nation.Cymru Staff

A prominent south Wales arts centre has announced a new season of productions showcasing Welsh creativity and world-class performance.

Taliesin Arts Centre in Swansea unveiled its Autumn 2026 programme featuring live performance, contemporary dance, film, event cinema and visual arts set to take place at the venue from September onwards.

At the heart of the programme is a strong celebration of Welsh creativity, alongside acclaimed work from further afield, as well as a varied film programme.

Contemporary dance takes centre stage in October with MWYHAU | AMPLIFY coming to Taliesin on Thursday 15 October.

The programme presents world-class dance moving between humour, ritual, play and intensity, offering audiences the opportunity to experience the “power and possibilities of movement”.

On Thursday 26 November, the OPRA Cymru opera composed by Gareth Glyn, Fflamau Penyberth, comes to Taliesin.

Marking the ninetieth anniversary of a turning point in the history of Wales, the show offers a unique celebration of nationhood presented in Welsh, with Sibrwd caption translation available.

Film fans can look forward to Being Ola on Tuesday 8 September, a life-affirming documentary about Ola, a man with a mild learning disability who lives in the small Norwegian village of Vidaråsen.

The Dog Stars, which will show on Wednesday 7 October, with a second screening on Saturday 17 October, follows a young pilot and a military survivalist who has carved out a life in an isolated homestead, until a mysterious radio transmission arrives.

Exhibition on Screen: James McNeill Whistler screens on Tuesday 15 September, exploring the life and work of the influential nineteenth-century artist, while National Theatre Live: The Misanthrope, starring Sandra Oh, comes to the big screen on Tuesday 22 September.

The new season also extends beyond the stage and screen with YOU ARE HERE, a new exhibition in Taliesin Create running from Thursday 1 October to Friday 18 December.

Drawing from the University Art Collection, the free exhibition celebrates Swansea, exploring how artists have been inspired by the city, its distinctive neighbourhoods, villages and the coastline of the Gower Peninsula.

The Autumn 2026 brochure is now available to browse online on the Taliesin Arts Centre’s website here.

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