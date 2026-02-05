Welsh author becomes first to receive nominations for two books in Waterstones awards

A chartered account-turned author has become the first writer to be shortlisted for two different books by the Waterstones children’s book prize.

Welsh writer and illustrator Huw Aaron has been nominated for his graphic novel Unfairies in the younger readers category, as well as for Sleep Tight, Disgusting Blob in the illustrated books category.

Waterstones said it was the first time in the 22-year history of the awards that an author has been shortlisted for two titles across two categories.

Its shortlist is made up of 12 books across three categories, which have been chosen by expert Waterstones booksellers with input from young readers at participating schools.

One winner will be chosen from each category before vying for the overall title of Waterstones children’s book prize winner 2026.

Joining Aaron in the younger reader category is Janeen Hayat with Evie And Maryam’s Family Tree, Ashley Thorpe with fantasy adventure Spirit Warriors and Brogen Murphy with eco-adventure Wildlands.

The older readers shortlist features fantasy thriller A Language Of Dragons by S.F. Williamson, ‘Til Death by Busayo Matuluko, And The River Drags Her Down by Jihyun Yunlyrical, and lyrical verse novel Solo by Grainne O’Brien.

Meanwhile, the illustrated books category also includes Jamie Carroll’s Milo And The Mountain, Becky Colvin’s The Great Green Island and My Rice Is Best! by Selina Brown and Maxwell A. Oginni.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on March 26.

Bea Carvalho, head of books at Waterstones, said: “For over 20 years the Waterstones children’s book prize has sought to spark and maintain a love of reading in children and teenagers through spotlighting the most exciting emerging writers and illustrators.

“In the national year of reading, this effort feels especially impactful, and our booksellers have selected a shortlist of 12 outstanding books which truly celebrate the sheer joy, escapism and wonder to be found in children’s books today.

“This is a list which prioritises reading for pleasure, with picture books bursting with charm which adults will adore reading to little ones on repeat, and novels which are destined to be enthusiastically passed around playgrounds and friendship groups.

“There is something for young readers of all age groups and reading tastes to take delight in here: we can’t wait to celebrate and recommend all 12 of these stories throughout the national year of reading and beyond.”