Welsh author releases new children’s book based on Arthurian legend

Ella Groves

A Welsh author has recently published a children’s novel to bring to life Welsh myths and legends in “a way that feels both magical and modern”.

Titled ‘The Sword and the Shattered Timeline’ and set in Wales, the novel follows three teenagers, Dylan, Mahi, and Lloyd, who discover that King Arthur has been erased from history, except from their own memories.

“As reality begins to unravel, they are drawn into a dangerous race against time. Guided by Merlin, Dylan and his friends embark on a quest to restore the timeline, encountering challenges that test their courage and loyalty.

“From the quiet streets of their hometown to realms lost in time, they face impossible odds, unravel ancient secrets, and learn that courage can be found in the most unexpected places.”

Author Chesney Jennings, originally from Llandovery, first wrote the story for his cousin and niece who were aged just eight and nine at the time.

On the audience for the novel, he said: “While it’s aimed at younger readers, anyone who loves fantasy and adventure will find something to enjoy.

“If you’ve read and enjoyed Harry Potter or Skandar and the Unicorn Thief, this book is for you. I wanted it to be a story that sparks imagination and wonder, no matter your age.”

‘Passion’

Inspired to write the novel by his love of Wales and its rich history, Chesney said: “I’ve always been fascinated by Welsh mythology, growing up with stories of Twm Sion Cati on my doorstep and the legends of Merlin all around me, these tales became part of who I am.

“I noticed that while Wales has a wealth of incredible stories, they’re often passed down orally rather than included in the books we read as children.”

He expressed his desire to share Welsh history with a wider audience, bringing light to the stories of Wales that are so often unfortunately forgotten.

He added: “I believe in writing about what I know and what I’m passionate about, and Wales is a huge part of who I am.

“Its myths and legends are historic but too often overlooked, so I wanted to share them with a wider audience through this book.

“By weaving these stories into my book, I hope Welsh history can reach new readers and inspire an appreciation for the culture and heritage I love so much.”

‘What next?’

Chesney made it clear this book is not the end for Dylan, Mahi, and Lloyd and shared some of his future writing plans.

He said: “This story is just the beginning! Dylan, Mahi, and Lloyd still have a lot more adventures ahead, and I can’t wait to explore even more of Welsh mythology and history through their eyes.

“I’m also delighted to announce that later this year, I’ll be releasing an audio version of the book, so it can reach new audiences in a more accessible way. As I said, this is just the beginning, and I’m excited to see where their journey, and mine, go next.”

If you want to purchase a copy of ‘The Sword and the Shattered Timeline’ you can find out more on Chesney’s website.