Welsh band makes unexpected comeback after 30 years

A Welsh indie-pop band is releasing its first new album in more than three decades after an unexpected reunion sparked a return to recording.

Following on from their sellout Christine’s Cat EP in December 2025, Swansea band The Sweetest Ache will release their first new LP, Reframed, in over three decades this November.

Formed in Swansea in 1989, the band became one of Sarah Records’ most distinctive voices, celebrated for shimmering guitars, emotional clarity, and a melodic sensibility that helped define the label’s legacy.

Their early singles — If I Could Shine, Tell Me How It Feels and Everlasting — along with their debut album Jaguar have been described as “essential documents of the era”.

In the 32 years since, the members stayed connected and those enduring bonds formed the emotional foundation for Reframed.

The band’s return began unexpectedly in 2025, when Hue Williams of The Pooh Sticks and Swansea Sound invited them to play a one-off support slot for The Gentle Spring, formerly The Field Mice.

The response to the performance in Swansea, with fans having travelled from across the UK and Europe to witness the moment, ultimately prompted the band to begin making music together again.

As well as original vocalist Simon Court, and guitarists Peter Stone and Stuart Vincent, the LP also features the addition of a lifelong friend of the band, Dave Jones, on bass.

Reframed

Reframed features 10 tracks: eight stripped back, acoustic reinterpretations drawn from their Sarah Records singles and Jaguar LP, alongside two brand‑new songs.

The first of these — ‘Speak to Me’ — features Poppy Stone, guitarist Peter’s daughter, whose vocal contribution “adds a touching family dimension to the band’s return”.

As well as this and the second new track, Breaking Up, Reframed features a new version of Briaris, with Simon taking the lead vocal, previously sung by the band’s friend Louise, for the first time.

Writer Jane Duffus, author of ’These Things Happen – The Sarah Records Story’ reflects that Reframed “carries the emotional weight of people who have lived, lost, grown, and kept hold of one another.”

She notes that while the early recordings were defined by youthful urgency, these new versions are shaped by “discipline, maturity, and a gentler kind of confidence.”

Jane adds: “This isn’t a band trying to recreate who they were — it’s a band embracing who they are now. The Sweetest Ache have reframed their past rather than revisiting it.”

Surprise

At a recent London show, Matt Haynes, co‑founder of Sarah Records, wrote: “So, here’s something utterly magical I never thought I’d ever see; and The Sweetest Ache caught me a bit by surprise with it at the Lexington the other week.”

To support the LP’s release, The Sweetest Ache will play a series of shows across the UK and Europe throughout late 2026 and 2027, including confirmed appearances at Malaga Pop Festival and Athens Pop Festival, as well as Cafe Kino in Bristol.

Pre-orders for Reframed will open on Friday 25 September, ahead of its release on Monday 9 November 2026. The album will be available online and in several independent record shops

Reframed is to be released on Windmill Records (UK), as a co-release via Shelflife (USA), Old Bad Habits (Europe), and Fastcut (Japan).

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.