Welsh band reignite the Blur vs Oasis Britpop war

A Welsh band has released a new single which reignites the great Blur vs Oasis Britpop war of the mid-90s.

Legendary Welsh indie favourites Swansea Sound have released their new single ‘Oasis vs Blur’ which revisits the the infamous 1995 chart battle which saw the bands releasing singles on the same day in the race for number one.

Also known as the ‘Battle of Britpop’, it was a period of intense rivalry between the two British bands in the mid-1990s, framed as Northerners Oasis v Southerners Blur, culminating in a chart battle when both bands released singles on the same day in August 1995.

While Blur’s ‘Country House’ outsold Oasis’ ‘Roll With It’ that week, Oasis achieved greater commercial success in the long run with their album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?.

With Oasis’ triumphant return at the Principality Stadium on the weekend, Swansea Sound (who consist of former members of cult indie bands The Pooh Sticks and Heavenly) are once again asking the question ‘Oasis or Blur, which do you prefer?’

“2025 is a special Britpop anniversary year, and Swansea Sound are keen to celebrate this summer’s coming together of every single music-lover in the UK with the release of their new single Oasis v Blur,” said Swansea Sound frontman Huw Williams.

“The song probably sounds more like The Fall getting into bed with The Sweet, but that’s just the way it turned out.”

The single is a AA side with the flip, ‘Pacio’r Fan’, sung in Welsh by Catrin James, who also does the band’s artwork.

“It’s a new version of Pack The Van, which appeared on the band’s Twentieth Century album.” said Hue. “Pacio’r Fan is about a journey back to a remembered teenage time, when idealism still burned and the world was full of potential. It is a wistful song, but it’s hopeful too: the idealistic flame is still there if you seek it out.”

Oasis v Blur will be available on all digital formats, and as a 7” single. The release date coincides with Swansea Sound’s live performance at the reasonably-priced Skep Wax Weekender, alongside label-mates including Sassyhiya, The Gentle Spring, Jeanines, Lightheaded and Heavenly.

Swansea Sound have released two albums, several singles and have recorded live radio sessions for BBC6Music and WFMU (New York). They are Hue Williams and Amelia Fletcher (who both sang in The Pooh Sticks), Rob Pursey (in Heavenly with Amelia), Bob Collins (of The Dentists) and Ian Button (The Night Mail, Papernut Cambridge, Death In Vegas and many others). Catrin James was a member of Welsh pop combo The Loves.

Described as ‘an indiepop miracle’ by All Music, Swansea Sound combine a witty, sardonic, very contemporary lyrical attack with timeless guitar-pop songwriting. Louder Than War declared them “An essential broadcast from the forefront of the indiepop resistance.” The band hail from Swansea (Wales) and Kent (England).

Oasis v Blur (a) / Pacio’r Fan (aa)

Skep Wax Records | SKEPWAX033

Available on 7” single (purple vinyl) and digital

Release dates:

6 June 2025 (digital) | 18 July 2025 (physical)

IG/X: @soundswansea. FB:@swanseasound.

BANDCAMP: https://swanseasound.bandcamp.com/

SKEP WAX: @skepwax; www.skepwax.com; [email protected]

