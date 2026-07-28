Welsh BBC presenter announced as latest celebrity to enter the MasterChef kitchen

Amelia Jones

One of Wales’ best-known TV and radio presenters is set to appear in the next series of Celebrity MasterChef.

Broadcaster Jason Mohammad is among the first five celebrities confirmed for the new series of the BBC cooking competition, which will return for its 21st series.

The 52-year-old presenter who is best known for presenting BBC Wales Today and Final Score, will join a line-up featuring comedian Joe Pasquale, former The Wanted star Jay McGuiness, Olympic weightlifter Emily Campbell and Love Island personality Shakira Khan.

Born and raised in Cardiff, Mohammad has long been a familiar face on Welsh television. He has spoken proudly about his Welsh roots and his connection to the country, having built a long career broadcasting to audiences across Wales and beyond. His career has included presenting BBC Wales Today, as well as his work covering some of the biggest sporting events for the BBC.

Following the announcement, he said: “I love food and I’m passionate about feeding people. Some of my greatest memories in my life have been surrounded by food, especially after Ramadan.

“Tables full of food at Eid and feeding and eating with my fellow Muslims at my mosque during Eid celebrations. But also, very special Christmases and birthdays have been memorable because of the food we had. I take a lot of pride in feeding people. I love to see the joy in their faces once I have fed them. I also enjoy being fed.”

The new series will also see a change in the judging line-up, with Grace Dent returning alongside new judge Giorgio Locatelli.

The new series will see the celebrities put their culinary skills to the test as they compete in a series of challenges, hoping to impress the judges and ultimately be crowned Celebrity MasterChef champion. The BBC has yet to announce the exact start date, but the series is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer “coming soon.”

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