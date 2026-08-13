Welsh BBC Radio presenter goes viral with parody song about men from her hometown

Amelia Jones

A well-known Welsh singer has posted an original comical song about her home town on social media.

Bronwen Lewis, who hosts her own Radio Wales show on Sunday morning, is famed for her TikTok videos, which see her cover famous pop songs in the Welsh language.

More recently, she has become known as a coach on S4C’s Welsh-language version of The Voice, Y Llais appearing in both the 2025 and 2026 series.

This week, she posted a comical spin on country music star Ella Langley’s Choosin’ Texas called ‘Neath Boy’ where she talks about the easily recognisable characteristics of a man who lives in Neath Port Talbot.

In the parody song, she sings: “He’s a Neath boy I can tell, by the way he’s drinking Madri from a shoe. And judging by the accent coming out his face, he thinks Calon Lân’s a tune.

“Oh it doesn’t take a crystal ball to see he loves pasties, cricket, football and rugby. He can’t keep to himself, he’s a Neath boy I can tell.”

Lewis is from the Dulais Valley in Neath Port Talbot. Her upbringing was very Welsh and very musical. She grew up in a creative family where music was a big part of everyday life.

Her father, uncle and grandfather were all members of the same choir, while other women in her family also sang in choirs. She has spoken about being brought up around Welsh hymns and choirs at school, which had a strong influence on her musical identity.

She started learning piano when she was five, and taught herself guitar at 13. She has also spoken about how important Wales and the Welsh language have always been to her music, saying she would always write in Welsh because of how proud she is of her heritage.

Her first proper gig came when she was just 15, after the local Menter Iaith in Neath Port Talbot gave her the opportunity to perform in Pontardawe.

The video amounted 31,000 views with many commenters delighted by the song. One said: “Brilliant I married a Neath Boy got this so on the nail Bron”

Another added: “Oh you have cracked me up good and proper lady!”

You can watch the full video here.

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