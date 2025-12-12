Welsh beach named ‘one of Europe’s best’

Ella Groves

A Welsh beach has been named ‘one of the best in Europe,’ boasting miles of uninterrupted sand and breathtaking views of the Bristol Channel.

Cefn Sidan in west Wales has been likened by visitors to California’s famous Golden Coast, according to the nearby County Park.

West Wales Holiday Cottages has called it one of “Europe’s best beaches” and its easy to see why.

Located in Pembrey, Carmarthenshire, the ‘hidden gem’, is one of Wales’ best kept secrets.

Stretching from the coastal town of Burry Port to Tywyn Point at the mouth of the Gwendraeth estuary near Kidwelly, Cefn Sidan is the longest beach in Wales.

Backed by dunes, salt marshes, Pembrey Forest and Pembrey County Park, the beach offers stunning views from wherever you look.

From family days out to romantic walks, Cefn Sidan, with its gentle slopes and shallow waters, has something for everyone.

‘Maritime History’

The beach offers something for history lovers too with Popular UK travel guide, UK Hidden Gems, describing the beach as not just “a place of beauty.”

They say: “It’s steeped in history, with remnants of shipwrecks scattered along its shore, adding an intriguing element to its charm.

“These shipwrecks, some centuries old, serve as a reminder of the area’s maritime history and add a sense of mystery to the beach.”

Perhaps the most notable ship to have wrecked at Cefn Sidan was the ‘La Jeune Emma’ in 1828.

13 lives were lost including Adeline Coquelin, the niece of Napoleon Bonaparte’s wife. She is buried at the nearby St Illtyd’s Church in Pembrey.

A number of vessels were lost around Pembrey, with 182 recorded ships wrecked on the beach shores since 1668.

‘Sustainability’

Cefn Sidan also boasts a proud record of sustainable tourism practices, ensuring that its coastal habitat is protected for future generations.

It was the first beach in Wales to earn the prestigious Blue Flag award.

The internationally recognised award is given to beaches, marinas, and sustainable tourism boats that meet environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria.

Cefn Sidan is more than just beautiful it is safe and accessible, with lifeguard services provided May to September each year, clear safety signage, and well-maintained facilities.