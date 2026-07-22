Welsh blacksmith speaks out about working alongside Matt Smith on hit HBO series

Amelia Jones

A Welsh blacksmith has spoken about his experience working alongside a star-studded cast, including Matt Smith, on the set of the new series of House of the Dragon.

Aaron Houghton, a blacksmith and blacksmithing teacher from Betws-y-Coed, worked with the production’s Armoury department, helping to ensure the show’s weapons and weapon-like objects were handled safely and correctly.

His role involved working closely with the actors and performers, making sure weapons were properly attached and safe to use while also ensuring they looked convincing on screen.

Speaking to BBC Cymru Wales, Houghton explained more about his role on the production and what it was like working alongside some of the biggest names in television.

He said: “We focus on the handling of all the weapons and weapon-like objects. And yeah, our main role is to ensure that anything dangerous is handled properly. And they’re all, you know, attached to the actors and performers safely and correctly.

“And most importantly, they look great on screen.”

Asked what it was like being on set and how close he got to the actors, Houghton said the experience quickly became less about the fame of the people around him and more about working together as a team.

He added: “You’d be working alongside them. It’s a really interesting atmosphere because there’s no sort of, you know, looking up and go, ‘Oh my God, that’s Matt Smith’ or ‘that’s this or that’s that.’ It’s just everyone’s working together. It’s like another day in the office.”

The experience has since opened up further opportunities for Houghton, who has continued to work in the screen industry while running his blacksmithing business and teaching others the traditional craft.

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But despite Aaron’s matter-of-fact approach, working on a production connected to the worldwide phenomenon that is Game of Thrones was still a huge opportunity.

“It’s very surreal. Once you get past that first few days of, ‘I’m in Hollywood, oh my God.’ It’s, it’s just, yeah, there’s a lovely sense of camaraderie. It’s like a huge family. If you’ve ever had a family gathering, that’s, you know, 250 strong.”

Houghton’s journey onto the set came after years of developing his craft as a blacksmith. His specialist knowledge of metalwork and his passion for historical design helped him make the move from his forge in north Wales to the world of film and television production.

You can find the full interview on BBC Sounds now.

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