Welsh blues rock favourites release final tickets for special charity show

Amelia Jones

A Welsh rock band is holding a special charity concert this evening to help a three-year-old boy with cancer access treatment overseas.

Cardinal Black have released final tickets for their special charity concert in Newport this weekend, with all profits from the event going towards the Together For Teddy campaign.

Cardinal Black is made up of Tom Hollister on vocals, guitarist Chris Buck, drummer Adam Roberts and bassist Sam Williams.

The concert will take place at the Corn Exchange in Newport on Sunday, August 16, bringing together a host of Welsh musical talent for an evening in aid of a very personal cause.

Cardinal Black will be joined on the night by Lacertilia, The Death of Money, Raygun Roulette and Black Havana, the band fronted by drummer Adam Roberts’ nephew.

The event has been organised to raise money for Teddy Sloman, a three-year-old Welsh boy who has been battling high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer.

Teddy was diagnosed in July 2025 after his family became concerned about his health. His treatment has included intensive chemotherapy, surgery, stem cell treatment and proton beam therapy. His family says he has faced a series of serious complications throughout his treatment, but continues to fight.

Teddy’s family is now facing another major challenge after a maintenance treatment intended to help prevent his cancer from returning was unexpectedly withdrawn in the UK.

His parents, Sarah and Kramer, say the family is now looking at treatment options overseas, with the cost of securing the treatment adding another huge burden during an already incredibly difficult time.

The Together For Teddy campaign has brought people together to help the family meet those costs, with supporters raising tens of thousands of pounds through fundraising events and donations.

Now, music fans in Newport will have the chance to play their part while enjoying a night of live Welsh music.

Organisers say all profits from tonight’s Cardinal Black show will go to Together For Teddy.

The concert at the Corn Exchange comes as the campaign continues to raise money to give Teddy the best possible chance of beating the disease and protecting his future.

You can find out more about Teddy’s story here. You can purchase the final tickets here.

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