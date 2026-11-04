Welsh boxing champion to meet fans at Cardiff event ahead of return to the ring

Amelia Jones

A Welsh boxing champion is set to meet fans in Cardiff Bay this month, ahead of her highly anticipated return to the ring.

Unified world welterweight champion, Lauren Price MBE will appear at Fitness Quarter, at the Red Dragon Centre, on Saturday, November 7, where fans will have the opportunity to meet the Welsh sporting star, collect fight tickets and purchase official merchandise.

The appearance comes ahead of Price’s next title defence, which is expected to be a major occasion for Welsh boxing fans as the champion prepares to fight on home soil.

Price, who made history by winning Olympic gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games, has become one of Wales’ most successful sporting figures.

Since switching from amateur to professional boxing, the fighter has continued to build an impressive record, establishing herself among the leading names in women’s boxing.

Her achievements include becoming a unified world welterweight champion, adding to an already remarkable career that has seen her rise from Olympic success to the top of the professional sport.

Growing up in Wales

Price was born in Newport, but grew up in Bargoed, where she was brought up by her grandparents

From a young age, she showed a keen interest in several sports, taking up football, netball, and kickboxing at the age of ten.

The Cardiff Bay appearance will give supporters an opportunity to meet Price in person, pick up tickets for her upcoming fight and get their hands on official merchandise before she steps back into the ring.

It also offers an opportunity for local boxing fans to show their support for one of Wales’ biggest sporting stars ahead of what promises to be an important night for the champion.

The meet-and-greet will take place at Fitness Quarter, Red Dragon Centre, Hemingway Road, Cardiff Bay, CF10 4JY, on Saturday, November 7.

Fans hoping to meet the champion are encouraged to head down and take the opportunity to show their support ahead of her latest title defence.