Welsh broadcasting favourite to share stories from life in the spotlight

Nation.Cymru staff

One of Wales’ best-known entertainers will look back over a career spanning music, comedy, television and radio during a special event next month.

Caryl Parry Jones will appear in conversation with former BBC Cymru Wales controller Menna Richards at Canolfan Bethlehem in Newport, Pembrokeshire, on Sunday, September 13.

The Welsh-language event will see the singer, songwriter, actress, comedian and presenter discuss the people, experiences and unexpected turns that have shaped her career.

Born in Ffynnongroyw, Flintshire, Parry Jones began her musical career with vocal group Sidan and worked as a pianist for performers including Dafydd Iwan.

In 1976 she joined eight-piece rock band Injaroc, whose members also included Geraint Griffiths, Endaf Emlyn, Sioned Mair and Cleif Harpwood.

Three years later she formed Bando, which released two albums before splitting in 1982. The making of the band’s second album, Shampw, became the subject of an award-winning S4C programme which was subsequently shown across the UK on Channel 4.

Parry Jones launched her solo career in the early 1980s and went on to release albums including Caryl a’r Band, Eiliad and Adre.

Alongside her music, she established a long career in Welsh broadcasting.

Her early television work included presenting children’s programmes and the HTV pop programme Sêr, while her acting and comedy work included Gaucho, The Mimosa Boys, Ibiza, Ibiza and Steddfod, Steddfod.

She later became known for comedy and variety programmes including Caryl, TV Teifi and Caryl a’r Lleill.

The event will be hosted by Menna Richards, whose broadcasting career included serving as controller of BBC Cymru Wales.

Organisers say the conversation will cover both Parry Jones’ career and the changes she has witnessed in Welsh entertainment and broadcasting over the decades.

The afternoon will also include stories about some of the people and events behind her work and her experiences across the Welsh music and television industries.

The conversation will be conducted in Welsh, with simultaneous translation available for non-Welsh speakers.

Tea and bara brith will also be served.

Caryl Parry Jones in conversation with Menna Richards takes place at Canolfan Bethlehem, Upper West Street, Newport, Pembrokeshire, at 3pm on Sunday, September 13.

Tickets cost £12 and advance booking is recommended.

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