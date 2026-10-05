Welsh cathedral to become stage for production spanning 1,500 years of history

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh cathedral is set to become the stage for a new theatre production bringing 1,500 years of its history to life in the building where much of the story unfolded.

The new theatre production, Dinas Noddfa – City of Refuge, will explore Bangor Cathedral’s past and present as a place of sanctuary, taking audiences from the sixth-century community founded by St Deiniol to modern Bangor.

Bangor grew around the Christian community established by St Deiniol around AD 525, and the city’s name comes from the bangor, or wattled enclosure, which surrounded the early settlement.

The story of Dinas Noddfa follows a young couple who take shelter inside the cathedral, where encounters with figures from its past take them through a century and a half of history.

St Deiniol eventually becomes Daniel, a young man welcoming visitors to the Cathedral, which itself is a central character in the story.

Written and directed by Cefin Roberts, the show features performers from Ysgol Glanaethwy alongside a community cast and local choirs.

Cefin, a Welsh author, actor and director of music and theatre, founded Ysgol Glanaethwy with his wife, Rhian, whose choir has become familiar to audiences across Wales and the UK.

They competed on BBC One’s Last Choir Standing in 2008 and ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2015, and also won Choir of the World at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in 2024.

Joining the cast and chorus are Côr Cofnod from Caernarfon and Côr Hogia’r Ddwylan, with members from both sides of the Menai Strait.

Cefin said: “ When I accepted the challenge of creating a show to celebrate this special anniversary in the history of Bangor Cathedral, I knew from the outset that it would be a big production in every sense of the word.

“When I discovered that it featured such colourful characters as St David, Dafydd ap Gwilym, Owain Glyndŵr, Queen Elizabeth I, and Bishop John Warren (who had a pistol aimed at him during one particularly turbulent period in the cathedral’s history), I realised I had an epic on my hands.

“At the heart of this story are those who wander around the edges of Bangor Cathedral, people who are constantly seeking refuge and sanctuary. Through dance, song, and drama, we hope to bring all these colourful stories together in a theatrical event worthy of the occasion.”

Bishop of Bangor Manon Ceridwen James added: “Welcome and hospitality have been part of the Christian story in Bangor since St Deiniol founded his community here 1500 years ago. They remain central to our faith and to the Cathedral’s life today.

“I’m looking forward to seeing this production bring Bangor’s history to life. It will celebrate our Christian heritage and invite us to think about how we offer welcome and sanctuary to people today.”

The production is primarily in Welsh, but organisers have shared that Welsh learners are very welcome.

Performances will take place at Bangor Cathedral on Friday 30 October at 7.30pm and Saturday 31 October at 2pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are available here.

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