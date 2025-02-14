Welsh charity invites runners to run the Chicago Marathon

As St. David’s Day approaches, a Welsh charity is inviting runners to celebrate by signing up to run one of the world’s most prestigious marathons to support people affected by cancer.

Organisers from Tenovus Cancer Care Cymru are looking for runners to join Team Tenovus Cancer Care at The 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday October 12.

The charity says: “By joining #TeamTenovus, you’ll be making a huge difference to those affected by cancer and making your miles matter. To become one of our charity place runners we ask you to raise £2,000 sponsorship for the charity and pay a £50 registration fee. We’ll be on hand to support you every step of the way.”

Why run for Team Tenovus Cancer Care?

20,000 people in Wales are diagnosed with cancer every year. Tenovus Cancer Care are determined to be there for everyone affected by cancer.

Last year, Tenovus Cancer Care supported many individuals, securing £4.1 million in benefits for 1,820 cancer-affected people.

Their Mobile Support Units offered 510 days of treatment closer to home, and over 7,000 inquiries were addressed by experienced nurses. Every contribution helps those impacted by cancer in Wales and beyond.

Find out more and register online HERE

If you would like to find out more about the work of Tenovus Cancer Care and how you can get involved internationally, please email:

[email protected]

