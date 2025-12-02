Welsh chef’s cookbook announcement goes viral in creative video

Amelia Jones

A Welsh chef has captured widespread attention with a new video on social media announcing the upcoming release of his debut cookbook.

Jon Cholakian, who has worked as a private chef for the past six years, announced plans for his forthcoming book release on Instagram over the weekend, and the video has already racked up tens of thousands of views.

The video shows Cholakian walking through the streets of his hometown of Abergavenny, being comically pestered by locals about when his yet-to-be-announced cookbook will be out, before unknowingly passing under a massive banner announcing its 2026 release.

He says the book is the result of constant encouragement from clients and followers who repeatedly asked when he would finally share his recipes.

His love for cooking began in his teens, inspired by hours spent watching TV shows and experimenting at home.

“Growing up, my parents weren’t big cooks, so I suppose my fondest food memories as a kid were going out to restaurants,” he explains. Those meals didn’t happen often, but when they did, “it felt like a real treat and I could try things I wouldn’t usually get at home,” he said.

His practical skills developed further when he moved into his first flat share, where one of his older flatmates was a talented cook. “We cooked together and I learnt a lot from him,” he says, adding that he will “always be thankful for that.”

Cholakian says the cookbook embodies his core food philosophy: big flavour. “There’s nothing worse than getting excited about a great plate of food and then it falls short,” he says.

Readers can expect vibrant dishes influenced by cuisines from across the world. The book will include recipes that embrace colour, personality and confidence.

Despite championing strong flavours, his advice for new cooks is refreshingly simple. His single greatest tip: don’t overcomplicate things. “Very often, less is more,” he says, stressing that great cooking comes from focusing on getting each element right rather than building unnecessary complexity.

The announcement video that sparked attention was a creative project rooted deeply in the local community of his hometown, Abergavenny.

Cholakian says the idea came to him while he was just driving around. “I just knew I wanted to involve my hometown,” he said. “I asked a few friends if they’d be willing to get involved and I put a shoutout on my socials, just asked if anyone would be up for helping on the shoot,” he added.

He also recruited some of the staff at his local Waterstones, who eagerly run out of the shop and ask when his book will be hitting the shelves.

With the video now out in the world and rapidly gaining momentum, Cholakian is focused on writing the rest of the book. His hope is that it will bring joy, confidence and, above all, big flavour into home kitchens when it’s released in 2026.

Follow his Instagram for further updates and exciting culinary content.