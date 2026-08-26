Welsh choir record a beautiful tribute to Dolly Parton

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh choir has recorded a stunning version of one of Dolly Parton’s most famous songs.

The Cardiff Arms Park Choir paid tribute to the star who died aged 80, with a beautiful version of her ballad I Will Always Love You.

The choir are renowned for their versions of classic hits, having recently recorded a version of Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart in tribute to the late Welsh star.

This time the choir came together to record the Dolly Parton song that was first released in 1974.

The song was written and originally recorded in 1973 by the US icon as a farewell to her business partner and mentor Porter Wagoner, expressing Parton’s gratitude and also her decision to pursue a solo career.

The country single was released in 1974 and was a huge commercial success for Parton, twice reaching the top spot of the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart: first in June 1974, then again in October 1982, with a re-recording for The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas soundtrack.

US soul star Whitney Houston famously recorded a pop-ballad arrangement of the song for the 1992 film The Bodyguard, which became a monster global hit – spending a then record-breaking 14 weeks atop the US Billboard Hot 100 and 10 weeks at number one in the UK singles charts.

Tributes have been pouring in since the announcement of the death of the music great, who had revealed in recent years she had Welsh ancestry in north Wales.

Welsh music legend Tom Jones has paid tribute to the singer, while Welsh performers and musicians including West End star Amber Davies and Radio DJ Bronwen Lewis have also spoken about her influence.

In an Instagram story, Jones said: “Losing Dolly leaves a great emptiness. She had an angelic but powerful voice with vast influence on generations to come. A wonderful and generous person with an amazing story, RIP Dolly.”

Parton also had a direct connection with Davies, having produced the stage adaptation of 9 to 5 in which the Conwy-born actress made her West End debut.

In a social media post, Davies said: “Dolly, you gave me my first YES. One of the very first to believe in me. This will always be a highlight of my lifetime. The world will not be the same without you. From the entire world, Thank you.”

On her radio show, BBC Cymru DJ and Y Llais judge Bronwen Lewis also shared an emotional tribute to the country star.

She said: “Anyone who has known me for even five minutes knows that I fell in love with country music, songwriting and singing in general to be honest because of one woman. Dolly Parton.

“I have said for years, there are two main women in my life, my mother and Dolly. So this morning the world feels a lot less sparkly, and to see the news yesterday absolutely knocked the wind out of my sails is an understatement.

“I don’t know if you felt the same, but it felt like losing a family member. That friend that keeps my company in tough moments, who soundtracked the good times, who decorated my entire life and lives of so many with her music.”

BBC Cymru Wales have announced that there will be a special tribute with three hours of Parton’s music on Country with Bronwen Lewis at 7pm this evening on Radio Wales.

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