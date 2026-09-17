Welsh choir that wowed Britain’s Got Talent judges prepares for largest tour yet

Nation Cymru staff

Beloved choir, Johns’ Boys are preparing for one of their biggest weekends ever as they celebrate 10 years in song, unveil a new generation of young singers and look ahead to their largest ever UK and Ireland tour.

The award-winning Welsh male voice collective, based in Rhos, Wrexham, will mark its 10th anniversary with two sold-out gala concerts at William Aston Hall on October 3 and 4.

For the first time, Johns’ Boys will perform alongside a 37-piece live orchestra, with musicians personally selected by Artistic Director Aled Phillips.

The concerts will chart the choir’s journey over the last decade, from early competitions and the “barn years” of Covid to Last Night of the Proms, sell-out performances and their memorable run to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2023.

There will also be a performance of To This Very Moment, a special song marking the 10th anniversary, as well as Welsh and English favourites from the choir’s repertoire.

Aled said: “We honestly can’t wait. Both concerts are sold out and they’re going to be huge for us, a real celebration of everything that’s happened over the last 10 years and the people who have been part of it.

“To This Very Moment is a big part of the anniversary as well. It’s a special song for us and one that reflects on the last decade, while also looking at where we are today and what’s ahead.

“And for the first time we’ll be joined by a 37-piece orchestra. I’ve selected the musicians myself; they’re all incredibly talented and experienced, but they’ve never performed together as an orchestra before, so that will be something very special.”

The weekend will also see the first public performance by Johns’ Boys Juniors, bringing together 75 children and young people aged nine to 18 from across North Wales.

The new choir follows a series of successful summer singing days and is another major step for the group as it looks to encourage the next generation of singers.

Aled added: “The response to the Juniors has been amazing. There has been a lot of hard work behind the scenes, but the kids have been brilliant and we’re incredibly proud of them.

“To have 75 young people from across North Wales coming together and then performing as part of our 10th anniversary is going to be quite a moment. We’re really looking forward to people seeing and hearing them for the first time.”

The anniversary year has also seen Johns’ Boys welcome new faces to its senior ranks, with members continuing to join from across the region and a wide range of backgrounds.

Among the latest additions are a farmer from Bala and a maths teacher, adding to the mix of professions and personalities which has always been at the heart of the choir.

The anniversary celebrations will also offer a taste of what is to come in 2027, with tickets already selling strongly for their biggest tour to date.

Beginning at Hafren, Newtown, in January, the extensive UK and Ireland programme includes Wells and Liverpool cathedrals, Rhyl Pavilion, Belfast’s Ulster Hall, St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin, Swansea Grand Theatre, Coventry Cathedral, Huddersfield Town Hall, London’s Union Chapel and Salisbury Cathedral.

There will also be a return to William Aston Hall, with further dates across England and Wales.

“Ticket sales for 2027 are already really strong, which means a lot to us,” said Aled.

“We’ve gone from performing locally and entering competitions to appearing at some incredible venues across the UK and Ireland, but Rhos and Wrexham will always be home.

“The anniversary is a chance to look back, but it’s also a preview of the tour and everything we have coming up. We’ll have Welsh and English songs, some new arrangements and plenty that people will recognise.

“There is so much happening over the next 12 months, including another exciting television appearance coming very soon. We can’t say too much about that just yet, but it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Johns’ Boys won Côr Cymru in 2019, the male voice category at Choir of the World, and were finalists in BBC Choir of the Year before reaching the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent, where their performances brought the choir to a huge new audience.

For the full 2027 UK and Ireland tour programme and to book tickets, visit Johns’ Boys online and follow them on social media.

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