Welsh city officially shortlisted for UK City of Culture

Nation Cymru staff

A Welsh city has today been revealed as one of the four places shortlisted to be UK City of Culture 2029.

Wrexham, along with Blackpool, Milton Keynes and Sheffield, is now in the running for the prestigious title that will unlock significant benefits for their local communities, such as increased investment, more access to cultural activities, and job creation.

This competition supports a key part of the government’s drive to boost pride in every part of the country and ensure every town and city benefits from economic growth by devolving more power, funding and decision-making to local leaders alongside the pride in place programme.

Each shortlisted place is now guaranteed to receive at least £125,000 to take forward elements of their bid, with one place ultimately going on to take the title and a prize fund of £10 million.

The four locations were recommended by the UK City of Culture expert advisory panel, chaired by Sir Phil Redmond. The shortlist was whittled down from nine outstanding longlist applications which also included Inverness-Highland, Ipswich, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and Swindon.

As part of their bids, places were asked to explain how they would use culture as a catalyst to transform their place and the lives of communities through boosting growth, opportunities and pride.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “Every place has a story worth telling of its own unique history, identity and contribution. It has been amazing to see this year’s bidders for UK City of Culture showcase what makes their community claim such a special place in our national story. Great culture is everywhere, but the opportunity to showcase it, to put it on display and to show how it is woven into our national story is not.

“That is the beauty of the UK City of Culture competition, it is an undiluted celebration of what makes our largest towns and cities so brilliant.

“Congratulations to Blackpool, Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Wrexham on making the shortlist. They are proud of their incredible culture, and they are right to be. I wish them the best of luck for the final stage of the competition.

“For all those places that have not made the shortlist, your journey does not end here. Their energy, enthusiasm and cultural contribution is seen and valued and the bids you have created will open up opportunities for years to come.”

The UK City of Culture 2029 winner will be announced in early 2027.

Previous winners Derry-Londonderry, Hull, Coventry and Bradford have shown the vast benefits of winning the prestigious title, which include attracting millions of pounds in additional investment to help boost regeneration, a year in the cultural spotlight with hundreds of events encouraging long-lasting participation in the arts, growth for local tourism and a lasting boost to community pride.

Last year Bradford led a showstopping cultural programme of over 6,500 events – over 80% of which were free – that resulted in capital investment for more than 30 local cultural organisations. Bradford’s year in the spotlight also led to increased opportunities for local people to get involved with events, with over 88,000 residents taking part in key projects throughout the year. 87% of Bradford 2025 audiences also agreed that the event made them feel proud of their local area.

There is also evidence that bidding to win UK City of Culture in its own right brings many benefits, including supporting a place to develop its cultural strategy and bring together key partners.

Sir Phil Redmond, Chair of the UK City of Culture Expert Advisory Panel, said: “Once again there is a hard choice ahead. The four places on the shortlist continue to demonstrate both the variety and strength of creative ambition across the UK.

“Each place represents a different view, or aspect, epitomising what culture is, the sum of all we do together, and while each approaches it differently, they all share the common aim of reminding the rest of the UK of who they are, where they are and why they are worth visiting.

“I look forward to doing that myself, along with the rest of the Advisory Panel in the near future.”

The competition, delivered by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) in collaboration with the devolved governments in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, brings culture into the heart of communities and gives people an opportunity to get involved in everything the arts have to offer.

The nine longlisted bidders received a £60,000 grant to strengthen their applications which were assessed.

All bidding places, including those who were unsuccessful, will receive detailed feedback on their bids including areas for development. DCMS will also engage with them on how best they can maintain momentum and realise their cultural ambitions in the future.

Welsh Secretary of State Stephen Kinnock, said: “Huge congratulations to Wrexham on being shortlisted for the City of Culture 2029!

“Wales’s newest city has a huge amount to offer in heritage, culture and sport and I’d like to wish them every success with the next stage of their bid. Wrexham now has real chance to become Wales’s first City of Culture, bringing investment, more visitors and boosting pride in the community.”

Joanna Knight OBE, Chair of the Wrecsam2029 bid, said: “What an incredible moment for Wrexham! To be shortlisted for UK City of Culture 2029 is fantastic news and something our whole community should be immensely proud of.

“We have such an extraordinary story to tell, and the ambition, creativity and passion to make 2029 something truly spectacular. The support we’ve had from people and organisations locally, nationally and internationally has been phenomenal, and there’s a real sense that something very special is happening here.

“Just imagine what becoming the first Welsh UK City of Culture could mean – not only for Wrexham, but for North Wales and the whole of Wales. The opportunities are enormous, and we’re determined to make the most of them.

“Wrexham is the right place and it’s the right time, and being shortlisted proves that others can see our potential too. Now we need everyone to get behind us, celebrate everything that makes this place so special and help us bring it home!”

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