Welsh city revealed as UK’s ‘hottest holiday hotspot’

Ella Groves

A Welsh city has been named the UK’s “hottest holiday hotspot” with bookings to the city soaring.

Booking data from PitchUp for January 2026 revealed that bookings to Wrexham have surged 184% compared to 2025.

Wrexham has become a tourist hotspot over recent years largely due to Wrexham AFC’s Hollywood-backed ownership.

But Wrexham boasts a variety of standout attractions outside of its famous football club, so below are some of the must-see sites for your next trip to Wrexham.

‘Pontcysyllte Aqueduct’

A UNESCO-listed World Heritage Site, Pontcysyllte Aqueduct boasts 11 miles of canal and countryside spanning two countries.

Comprising of embankments, tunnels, viaducts, and aqueducts, UNESCO described the world heritage site as a “masterpiece of creative genius”.

Pontcysyllte means ‘the bridge that connects’ and carries the canal over the River Dee below.

Designed by Thomas Telford and Williams Jessop, the aqueduct was completed in 1805. Now visitors can walk over the aqueduct to enjoy the views of the Welsh countryside – and it’s completely free!

If you prefer more adventure you can also take one of the canoe tours across the aqueduct, with most tours providing all the equipment you need.

‘Xplore! Science Discovery Centre’

If you’ve got little scientists to keep entertained then the Xplore! Science Discovery Centre is the perfect place to visit on your trip to Wrexham.

With more than 85 exhibits there’s something for everyone to enjoy and it’s the perfect opportunity to combine learning and fun.

The centre is also home to a cafe offering hot food from 11am-2pm, 7 days a week, utilising the best of Welsh produce.

‘Erddig Hall and Gardens’

Erddig Hall sits above the winding Clywedog river within a fully restored 18th-century garden.

Designed by William Emes, the 1,200 acre landscape pleasure park is described by the National Trust as “a haven of peace and natural beauty.”

There are plenty of walks on offer for the whole family to enjoy, including the Erddig Big Wood trail described as a gentle stroll around the parkland at Erddig as you wander through the woodland and discover features such as the ancient remains of a Norman motte and bailey castle.

But if you’d rather stay out of the cold Welsh winter weather you can explore Erddig Hall itself.

Inside you can explore the 250-year story of a gentry family’s relationship with its servants, with a large collection of servants portraits and carefully preserved rooms to capture their lives in the early 20th century.

‘St Giles’ Church’

Recognised as one of the finest examples of ecclesiastical architecture in Wales, St Giles’ Church is a must-see for history lovers or budding architects.

With its iconic 16th century tower the church can be seen for miles and is an important local landmark.

The Grade I listed building contains decorative carvings dating back from thr 14th century as well as beautiful stained glass windows.

St Giles’ is still a practicing church with services on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. It also offers a Warm Space Cafe on Tuesday afternoons.

PitchUp found north Wales to be the second cheapest holiday region in the UK with an average nightly price of £60.95 for two adults.

Dan Yates, Founder of PitchUp, said: “Occasions like Valentine’s Day are increasingly seen as opportunities for affordable, off-peak getaways in nature rather than premium-priced peak breaks. People are prioritising flexibility and value, and they’re finding it faster than ever online.”

PitchUp describe themselves as the “leading online booking platform for outdoor accomodation.” You can find more information about accommodation in Wrexham and beyond on their website.