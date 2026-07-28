Welsh city slashes costs of car parking at former NCP sites

Nation.Cymru staff

Hundreds of car parking spaces will be available in a Welsh city centre costing just £5 to park all day.

Swansea Council is taking over the running of two former NCP car parks at Orchard Street and the Kingsway.

The car parks ceased being operated by NCP on Friday, July 24, and the Council has stepped in to keep them open and available to existing users including permit holders.

The remaining NCP car park at York Street will remain under the control of NCP and is not part of the Council’s future car parking plans.

The Council will look at carrying out a number of upgrades to both sites to bring them in line with other council-operated car parks in other parts of the city centre.

Andrew Stevens, Cabinet Member for Environment and Infrastructure said: “The previous announcement by NCP going into administration and potentially closing their car parks in Swansea, was a concern when we were given the news.

“Fortunately, the council own the freehold for both the Kingsway and Orchard Street sites. This has given us the opportunity to take over the running of both sites and keep them both running without any disruption for car park users.

“This also means we now have even more car park spaces that cost just £1 an hour and £5 all day.

“During the next few months we will be looking to carry out some works to upgrade payment equipment and other features within the former NCP car parks. This is to ensure they meet the standards found in our other city centre car parks.”

Recently, the Council opened the newly completed Copr Bay North multi storey car park in the city centre, increasing parking provision for residents, city centre workers and visitors to the city.

“Cllr Stevens added; “Swansea is now in an excellent position in terms of car parking provision in the city centre. With the inclusion of the two former NCP car parks into our overall offer, we now have some of the cheapest parking fees anywhere in the country.”

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