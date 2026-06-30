Welsh city to host ‘Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever’ celebration

Nation.Cymru Staff

Hundreds of people are expected to don flowing red dresses and recreate Kate Bush‘s iconic Wuthering Heights dance at a free event in south Wales this summer.

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever Wales celebration will take place in Swansea on 26 July, with fans from around the country invited to take part in the free community dance event.

Inspired by the iconic music video for Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights, Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever events began after a 2013 Brighton experience created by performance collective Shambush!

At their Ultimate Kate Bush Experience, the collective attempted a world record for the most people dressed as Kate Bush in one place.

Since 2016, The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever celebrations have taken place across the world in Australia, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Finland, Denmark, Canada, the US, and the UK.

The Swansea event, which follows a celebration in Llangollen in June and will be one of the first to take place in Wales, is being organised by Rachel Harper, founder of Swansea Dance.

People of all ages and abilities are invited to take part, with participants able to learn the famous music video choreography before the event.

Rachel Harper said: “This is about bringing people together through music, movement and fun. You don’t need dance experience, and you don’t need to be a Kate Bush superfan. If you can smile and wave your arms around enthusiastically, you’re qualified.”

Swansea Dance is also running drop-in rehearsals throughout July open to anyone keen to start learning the dance early. Participants are encouraged to wear red and embrace the spirit of the occasion.

Rachel added: “We’re hoping to create a sea of red across Swansea and give people a chance to be part of something memorable, uplifting and a little bit magical.”

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever Swansea celebration will take place on Sunday 26 July from 1pm to 2.30pm at Swansea Marina. Though the event is free, participants are asked to register ahead of time here.

The event will coincide with another in Hay-on-Wye on 26 July, which will take place on the lawn at Hay Castle from 12pm.