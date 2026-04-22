Welsh clothing brand inspired by miners’ strikes to take over pop-up shop in city centre

Amelia Jones

A Welsh men’s apparel brand inspired by miners’ strikes is set to take over pop-up shop in John Lewis this month.

Cambrensis, which means ‘of Wales’ in Latin was established in 2022. It was founded by Ioan Bowen-Pickett in tribute to his great uncle Dewi Bowen, who was known for capturing iconic scenes of his hometown Merthyr Tydfil.

The Cambrensis icon which features a ‘Cambrian Type No.1 Miners Safety Lamp’ represents the history of Wales.

All of the garments are made in limited-edition batches, with every collection named after a place of significance in Wales.

The brand is partnering with Magnetic Book, whichis a South Wales-based cultural publication by Anthony Rivers documenting the original and most influential years of Massimo Osti’s labels in the UK, including C.P. Company, Boneville and Stone Island.

The joint pop-up will run for five days, opening from Wednesday 29 April to Sunday 3 May, and will be located in the ground floor menswear section of John Lewis.

The collaborative pop-up is expected to highlight the growing interest in Welsh independent fashion brands, with Cambrensis positioning itself within a wider movement of heritage-led contemporary menswear.

The collaboration also reflects an increasing trend of fashion labels working with cultural publications to create immersive retail experiences that go beyond traditional shopping.

Visitors will be able to view exclusive archival material, limited-run garments, and collaborative pieces created specifically for the event.

Organisers say the aim of the takeover is to celebrate Welsh identity through design while also connecting regional storytelling with broader UK fashion audiences.