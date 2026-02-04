Welsh coastal fine dining heads to Cardiff for three days only

Two icons of Welsh hospitality are set to come together for an exclusive three-day pop-up this February, bringing the coastal flavours of Pembrokeshire to the Welsh capital.

Blas Restaurant at Twr y Felin Hotel has partnered with The Sorting Room at The Parkgate Hotel to deliver a refined dining experience celebrating the authentic taste of Pembrokeshire in the heart of the city.

Blas in the City is a unique collaboration built on a shared passion for exceptional hospitality and storytelling through food. For three days only, guests are invited to experience the spirit, flavour and craftsmanship that have made the three AA Rosette Blas Restaurant a destination for food lovers across Wales, reimagined within the elegant surroundings of the Michelin guide-listed restaurant, The Sorting Room.

At the heart of the event is Blas’s acclaimed culinary team, chefs Dan Slipakiv and Gareth Evans, joined by Justin Llewellyn of The Parkgate Hotel. Together, they have carefully curated a menu that captures the very essence of Pembrokeshire, drawing inspiration from both land and sea and showcasing the finest local produce.

Blas Head Chef Gareth Evans said: “Blas in the City is an exciting opportunity for us to share what we do with a new audience.

“We’re proud of our Pembrokeshire roots, and this collaboration allows us to bring the spirit, flavours and creativity of Blas to Cardiff.”

The Parkgate Hotel Executive Head Chef Justin Llewellyn added: “We are delighted to strengthen The Celtic Collection’s partnership with Twr y Felin and bring a true taste of Pembrokeshire to the capital. I am excited about the menus that have been created and our diners at The Sorting Room have a real treat to look forward to later this month.”

Standout dishes include indulgent starters such as crab with pickled daikon, crispy chicken skin and buttermilk dressing and a deeply comforting mussel velouté with sourdough, pickled lemon and lovage.

Mains celebrate bold, confident flavours, from the earthy elegance of hen of the woods mushroom with pearl barley and Grana Padano, to beautifully cooked seafood such as pan-roasted halibut with monk’s beard and confit onion, and grilled sea bass with smoked beurre blanc, BBQ hispi cabbage and trout roe. For meat lovers, highlights include slow-cooked pork collar with turnip, pea and mustard, and a showstopping 280g dry-aged rib eye, served with Blas mash potato and horseradish.

Desserts offer a memorable finale, with Welsh cheese taking centre stage in the Perl Wen cheesecake with fresh raspberry and verbena sorbet, the richness of 64% chocolate with miso caramel, lime and yoghurt, and the distinctive character of Caws Cenarth paired with spiced cake and carrot syrup.

Guests can expect a carefully considered dining journey where flavours are bold yet balanced, presentations are elegant, and thoughtful pairings enhance the sense of place. From the first course to the final bite, the experience reflects The Sorting Room and Blas’s commitment to quality, seasonality and genuine Welsh hospitality.

This limited pop-up is a true celebration of Welsh culinary heritage, brought to life through collaboration, craftsmanship and a deep connection to the landscape that inspires it.

Lunch service: 12:30 – 15:45

Dinner service: 18:30 – 21:30

The Blas in the City menu will be available exclusively from 26 – 28 February 2026. Please note that other menus will not be available during this period. Reservations can be made here.

For group bookings of nine or more guests, reservations must be requested in advance.

For those wishing to prolong their indulgent escape, an overnight stay in one of The Parkgate Hotel’s beautifully designed rooms provides the perfect finale. Rooms start from £97 per night and can be booked here.