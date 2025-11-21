Welsh coffee company achieves elite status amongst food and drink producers

A Welsh coffee brand has joined an elite group of certified food and drink producers in Wales.

Welsh Coffee Co has officially achieved full B Corp certification, becoming the twelfth Welsh food and drink producer to meet the rigorous global standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency set by B Lab*.

This milestone reflects the company’s commitment to using business as a force for good, balancing profit with purpose and embedding sustainability into every aspect of its operations.

Founded in 2011 by Huw Williams, Welsh Coffee Co is a speciality coffee roaster based in the Vale of Glamorgan. The company produces high-quality coffee in small batches using ethically sourced arabica beans at their roastery based in Ewenny and runs a community led coffee shop which has an open warm space policy in Ogmore by Sea Community Hall.

With a brand ethos rooted in sustainability, mindfulness and coastal living, B Corp certification demonstrates that the company meets high standards of social, environmental performance and transparency. Welsh Coffee Co has won a number of Great Taste awards for its Aur, Mor, Bendigedig, Nicaraguan blends and single origin coffees and holds Great Taste Producer status.

Commenting on the achievement, founder Huw Williams said, “We’re proud to be part of a growing movement in Wales within the food and drink industry that puts people and planet first. B Corp certification reflects our long-standing commitment to sustainability and our local community.

“Our ethos has always been about combining great coffee with a lifestyle that respects and protects the natural environment. This recognition is our commitment to doing things differently where success is as much about people and the planet as it is profit.”

Welsh Coffee Co’s journey to certification was supported by the Welsh Government’s Sustainability Cluster, which provides tailored guidance and peer-to-peer learning to help producers navigate the B Corp process. With over 130 members, the Cluster is playing a pivotal role in building a values-led economy across Wales.

The Welsh Government’s Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies MS commented, “Congratulations to Welsh Coffee Co on achieving B Corp certification. This is a fantastic example of how Welsh businesses are leading the way in sustainability and ethical business practices.

“Seeing the growing number of Welsh food and drink producers gaining the certification in recent times is a source of great pride, and it’s exciting to see companies like Welsh Coffee Co setting the standard for responsible growth and innovation.”

“Our Food and Drink Sustainability programmes are delivering real, measurable benefits for Welsh businesses. Providing clear, practical guidance at every step of their sustainability journey.”

To date, 48 Welsh companies have achieved B Corp certification, joining an international network of over 9,500 businesses in 105 countries and 160 industries. Welsh Coffee Co joins the 11 Welsh certified food and drink producers including Barti Rum, Coaltown Coffee, Drop Bear Beer Co, Flawsome! Drinks, Golden Hooves, Halen Môn, Hilltop Honey, Pembrokeshire Lamb, The Welsh Saucery, Tiny Rebel and Wholebake.

As the B Corp movement continues to grow in Wales, Welsh Coffee Co’s achievement sets a powerful example for others in the industry, proving that purpose-led business can deliver both commercial success and meaningful impact.

* B Lab is the non-profit organization that created the B Corp Certification, which verifies that for-profit companies meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Companies must complete a comprehensive assessment to earn the certification, which is required to be renewed every three years, and demonstrate a holistic commitment to positive impact.

For more information about Welsh Coffee Co visit https://welshcoffee.com/

For further information about Food and Drink Wales visit www.gov.wales/foodanddrinkwales