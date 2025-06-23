Welsh collaboration results in beautiful bilingual packaging for popular chocolate brand

A Welsh collaboration has brought together the art of Driftwood Designs to adorn the packaging of independent chocolate makers Coco Pzazz, resulting in a product that is pleasing to both the eye and the taste-buds. The packaging is completely bilingual, appealing to Welsh and English speakers.

The Coco Pzazz brand is known for its delicious chocolate, but what makes it different from other high-quality brands is the packaging. Since their launch, they have worked with a wide range of artists to create beautiful wrappings that are also completely eco-friendly.

Coco Pzazz and Driftwood Designs have wanted to work together for years but, being two small and exceptionally busy Welsh companies, it took a long time to get something into place. The result, however, is worth the wait; a range of chocolates that look as amazing as they taste.

Together they have also drawn on their joint Welsh heritage with Lizzie Spikes, Driftwood’s artist, providing Coco Pzazz’s first bilingual packaging.

The designs themselves each have a greeting in Welsh on the front, plus a description of the chocolate bar in both Welsh and English. This is not a token effort; everything is shown in both languages, right down to the nutritional information on the back.

Coco Pzazz founder Lorraine Whinn has loved Lizzie’s work and designs for a long time, “They aren’t just pretty and colourful, they are also a little irreverent, and whenever I see them, I want to smile. Just like tasting great chocolate – they bring happiness,” she said.

There are four bespoke designs – with two bars sporting patchwork heart designs, channelling Driftwood’s signature Calon design; a traditional Welsh dragon (Y Ddraig Goch) that would definitely make the Saxons quake; and a quaint and quirky Welsh village scene perfect for dog lovers.

There is a strong synergy between Driftwood Designs and Coco Pzazz; they are both small companies that started on a kitchen table, they are both rapidly growing, hugely popular, and have all-female teams. They both embrace their Welsh heritage and are passionate about every aspect of their business. But it is their green ethos that makes the two companies a match made in heaven – well, Wales, which is close!

Lizzie Spikes from Driftwood Designs said: “We love sourcing new Welsh-made products for our customers and the chocolate company Coco Pzazz being based just 40 miles up the road in Llanidloes is a perfect fit. I had great fun creating the designs for the packaging and I’m going to thoroughly enjoy watching our customers savour the truly amazing chocolate inside. The girls may have to keep me away from the salted caramel, though!”

Lorraine Whinn, Founder and Director of Coco Pzazz said: “It is a running joke at Coco Pzazz that my favourite job is sourcing packaging – rather than testing the chocolate, which is everyone else’s favourite job. The design on the packaging really does play a huge part in selling our chocolate. In fact, many customers pick up Coco Pzazz chocolate without even knowing if it tastes good – although I can assure you it really does! This collaboration with Driftwood Designs is bound to see customers ‘buying with their eyes’ more than ever.”

You can find Coco Pzazz chocolate with Driftwood’s designs across the UK in gift shops, delis, farm shops, food halls, garden centres, heritage sites, and community and convenience stores – in fact you never know where Coco Pzazz will pop up next.

Coco Pzazz is based in Llanidloes, and select chocolate that is sustainably grown and fully traceable. They directly support smallholders in Ecuador and village projects in Ghana, and are increasingly using ingredients that are processed at source. This includes: Colombia, Madagascar and Ecuador – adding wealth and prosperity to growers and poorer economies.



