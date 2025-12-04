Welsh comedian set to return home for new special

Amelia Jones

A celebrated Welsh comic is bringing her latest show to Cardiff next year for a one-off recording.

Award-winning comedian Jo Caulfield is heading back to her Welsh roots for the recording of her latest stand-up special, Bad Moon Rising, at Cardiff’s Canopi on 24 January 2026.

Caulfield known to UK audiences for appearances on Mock the Week, Have I Got News For You, and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, is bringing her sharp wit back home.

Born in St Asaph, Denbighshire, to Irish parents, she describes a lifelong connection to Wales. “I feel a real affinity with Wales,” she says. “Even drunk people on St Mary’s Street on a Saturday night sound heroic and romantic to me.”

The special, produced by comedy-focused Go Faster Stripe, follows a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run.

Caulfield’s material ranges from the petty annoyances of everyday life to the awkwardness of modern dating, drifting between domestic irritation, social embarrassment, and the more absurd corners of human behaviour.

The decision to record the special in the afternoon, she says, is partly practical. “It means you can get home in time for dinner — or get to the pub before it fills up.”

You can get tickets for the show here: https://gfsboxoffice.com/event.php?id=67214