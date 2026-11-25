Amelia Jones

A Welsh comedian has shared a hilarious account of taking his children to one of Cardiff’s multi-storey car parks, with the youngsters left stunned by its particularly unpleasant smell.

Elis James recounted the experience on The Socially Distant Sports Bar, the weekly Welsh comedy and sports podcast he co-hosts with Mike Bubbins and Steff Garrero.

Explaining how a family trip to Cardiff for Halloween trick-or-treating took an unexpected turn, James revealed that he had parked at the NCP car park opposite the City Arms, where his children were introduced to what he described as the overpowering smell of human urine.

He said: “I was in Cardiff at the weekend, we went trick-or-treating, parked in the NCP car park, opposite the City Arms. You know, they’re really tight.

“And my kids had never been in a multi-storey car park that smells of piss before.”

Fellow presenter Garrero agreed that the car park was particularly memorable for its smell, joking that it was exactly the sort of place that would spring to mind when people talked about unpleasant-smelling car parks.

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James continued by explaining that his son had initially mistaken the smell for that of a zoo.

He said: “Yeah, yeah, yeah. It should come with a warning. The smell of piss is overpowering. My son loved it. He was like, it smells like the zoo. Are we going to the zoo?

“Are we going to, is there a zoo? No, that’s piss.”

His daughter, however, was quick to correct her brother, with James explaining how she tried to make the distinction between the smell of animal urine and what they were actually experiencing.

He added: “Izzy was holding her breath. My daughter was going, it’s not zoo, it’s something else. It’s piss. Yes, it is. At the zoo, it’s sometimes animal piss. This is human piss.”

Garrero then delivered a rather fitting response to the story, telling James: “Welcome to Cardiff.”

Bubbins then joined in with his own suggestion for how the problem should be dealt with. He said: “They should muck it out once a day, really. There should be a keeper there in that car park.”

You can listen to the full episode here.