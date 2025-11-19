Welsh comedian shortlisted for Sean Lock Comedy Award

Channel 4 has announced the finalists of this year’s Sean Lock Comedy Award – and it includes one of the fastest-rising stars in Welsh comedy.

Rhondda comic Paul Hilleard has been recognised as one of the emerging talents of UK comedy after winning the BBC New Comedian of the Year 2024 award, and now he’s one of the stand-ups competing for the top prize in the competition which celebrates the life of comic legend Sean Lock who died in 2021.

Hilleard, recently seen on Comic Relief and BBC Wales, is making waves in the industry for his off-beat ramblings and surreal comic stylings, which have earmarked him as one to watch.

He’ll be one of 10 comedians competing for the Sean Lock Comedy Award in Bradford – this year’s City of Culture – tomorrow evening.

The finalists are:

Samira Banks

Emer Maguire

Paul Hilleard

Limahl Germain

Dane Buckley

Thor Stenhaug

Tom Towelling

Sharon Wanjohi

Sydney May

Roger O’Sullivan

The winner will receive a £5,000 grant to help them further develop their live work, a script commission from Channel 4’s comedy team, and paid writing opportunities within Channel 4’s entertainment and digital departments.

All the finalists will be paid for their performance and given the opportunity to have two mentoring sessions with Channel 4 comedy commissioners.

Charlie Perkins, head of comedy at Channel 4, said: “It was a pleasure to watch and read the work of so many amazing nominations for this year’s Sean Lock Comedy Award. The standard was crazy-high, and we really appreciate the time and effort people put in.

“This year’s finalists show a huge spread of talent and originality, congratulations to all of them – what a haul. We can’t wait for the event in Bradford and for all of their futures.”

The title – which aims to showcase ‘performers who exemplify Sean’s distinctive comedic spirit and Channel 4’s commitment to boundary-pushing comedy’ – has previously been won by Eric Rushton and Harriet Dyer.

Lock’s former agent, Damon Pettitt from Off the Kerb, said: “The previous couple of years have provided two worthy winners owing to their originality and distinct voice. I look forward to seeing who is in the frame this year.”

The finalists were nominated by an expert panel drawn from around the UK comprising: David Bleese, Monkey Barrel Comedy, Edinburgh; Dian Cathal, comedian, writer and diversity advocate; Jade Henry from Empire Laughs Back, Belfast; Ryan Taylor, The Pleasance; Henry Widdicombe from Little Wander; Lateef Ogunjobi co-founder of All Jokes Aside; Adam Jaremko from The Glee Clubs; and Jake Graham, TV producer and founder of Proud of Yourself Comedy, London.