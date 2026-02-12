Welsh comedian’s dream comes true with headline show at iconic venue

Welsh stand-up comedian Leroy Brito has announced his biggest live show to date.

He’ll be bringing his new show ‘Halftime’ to the 1900 seater Donald Gordon Theatre at Wales Millennium Centre on Saturday 6 December 2026.

The performance holds particular significance for Brito, who wrote his first ever jokes at the Wales Millennium Centre early in his career, and who grew up a stone’s throw from the venue.

“This is my biggest and boldest show to date, my comedy journey began in the foyer of the Wales Millennium Centre so it only feels right to come full circle and bring Halftime home,” said Leroy.

This marks a milestone for the Cardiff-based comedian after 15 years in comedy, Halftime sees Brito reflect on hitting middle age with confidence, warmth and sharp observational humour while still being the fastest dad at the School Sports day.

Brito is known for his natural storytelling and engaging stage presence, and the show explores growing older, shifting priorities, and embracing the next chapter of life with honesty and wit.

As seen in his own BBC Comedy Special, Live In Cardiff, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, BBC’s Back in the Day and Secrets of the Comedy Circuit. He has toured extensively and supported leading comedians including Mo Gilligan, Rhod Gilbert, and Guz Khan, earning a strong reputation and following.

Halftime promises a laugh-out-loud hour of brand-new stand-up that captures Brito at his most assured, reflective and honest, but most importantly funniest.

Buy tickets HERE

Find out more about Leroy HERE